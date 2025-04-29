We are excited to unveil our curated selection of essential free apps that you simply can't overlook this week! Our committed team has thoroughly explored both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to uncover some remarkable finds that are usually paid, but are now available for free for users on both Android and iOS platforms.

As you prepare to explore our fantastic picks, please note that we haven't conducted our typical detailed reviews for each app this time around. Instead of our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” we have opted to showcase a varied range of highly rated applications that are genuinely free at the moment. Just a quick heads-up: while these apps are available for free download, they may feature optional in-app purchases or advertisements. Enjoy your discovery journey!

Pro tip: If you find an app that piques your interest, even if you don't need it right away, go ahead and download it. Doing so will mark it as “purchased,” ensuring it remains in your app library indefinitely—regardless of whether you remove it from your device soon after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

NT Calculator ( $2.49 ): Here's an app that allows you to perform all the calculations you ever wanted.

): Here's an app that allows you to perform all the calculations you ever wanted. Voice Calculator Pro ( $9.99 ): Need a calculator that speaks the calculations? This might be the one for you.

): Need a calculator that speaks the calculations? This might be the one for you. One Swipe Notes ( $0.99 ): A note-taking app that provides easy accessibility with a swipe.

): A note-taking app that provides easy accessibility with a swipe. Contact Widgets Speed Dial ( $0.99 ): Is speed dialing back in fashion? Perhaps, with apps like these.

): Is speed dialing back in fashion? Perhaps, with apps like these. Bookmark Manager ( $0.99 ): Manage all your bookmarks from this single app

Free Android Games

Chicken Tournament ( $1.49 ): A third-person shooter where you are a chicken, and out for blood!

): A third-person shooter where you are a chicken, and out for blood! Poosh XL ( $1.99 ): An interesting game that requires some idea of physics and angles to progress.

): An interesting game that requires some idea of physics and angles to progress. Spelling Master Pro ( $1.99 ): If your kid is going to remain glued to a smartphone all day long, why not make sure (s)he learns something?

): If your kid is going to remain glued to a smartphone all day long, why not make sure (s)he learns something? Dungeon Corp ( $0.99 ): An idle RPG that sees you, a corporate drone, take on monsters from another dimension.

): An idle RPG that sees you, a corporate drone, take on monsters from another dimension. Empire Warriors: Tower Defense ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game set in a medieval setting with cute graphics and endless waves of enemies.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): Is it going to rain? Will it be sunny? Why leave things to chance when you have an app that provides you with weather updates?

): Is it going to rain? Will it be sunny? Why leave things to chance when you have an app that provides you with weather updates? Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Don't leave things to chance when it comes to taking photos by making sure the lighting is ideal for your composition.

): Don't leave things to chance when it comes to taking photos by making sure the lighting is ideal for your composition. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): If you want to keep track of your food intake and possible allergens, having a food diary would help.

): If you want to keep track of your food intake and possible allergens, having a food diary would help. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Here's an app for you to cobble a resume quickly while you are on the move.

): Here's an app for you to cobble a resume quickly while you are on the move. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): Just had a newborn? Keep track of all that happens, from the first steps to the first words with this app!

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game that requires fast thinking, with graphics that change with the tides to match the mood.

): A match-3 game that requires fast thinking, with graphics that change with the tides to match the mood. Catenaccio Football Manager ( $2.99 ): A football managing game where you get to determine how your team performs against others through tactics and psychology.

): A football managing game where you get to determine how your team performs against others through tactics and psychology. My City: Doctor Hospital ( $3.99 ): Maybe your little one might have interest in being a doctor, what about it?

): Maybe your little one might have interest in being a doctor, what about it? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): A game where you go around catching monsters, training them, and sending them out to fight.

): A game where you go around catching monsters, training them, and sending them out to fight. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Do you have what it takes to get the ball into the cup?

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ smart tactics to tap into your personal data. However, don’t worry, tech aficionados; we’ve compiled some vital tips for you to shield your precious information. Being vigilant about the permissions you allow for the apps you install is key.

Take a moment to ponder: why would an ordinary alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what reason could a flashlight app have for requiring your exact location? By carefully considering the permissions you grant, you can safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to browse through the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, all while maintaining the security of your information.

With that, we have arrived at the end of this article for now. Stay tuned for our second edition which will see action in a few days!