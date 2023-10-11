OnePlus Open Price is Revealed – Just Another Premium Foldable?

OnePlus earlier confirmed that it plans to launch its first foldable smartphone soon. While the specific date has not been finalized, a new report from a credible source suggests the device, which is believed to be called OnePlus Open , is going official next week. Along with the launch window, the marketing pictures and price of the handset are also revealed that indicate a premium sticker.

OnePlus Open release and availability

Reliable and prolific leaker Roland Quandt of WinFuture is narrowing down much of the unknown details about the OnePlus Open. Accordingly, the Chinese brand will announce the OnePlus Open on October 19th, giving weight to the date that was earlier shared by Max Jambor.

Furthermore, the source indicated that the OnePlus Open will be a global version of the China-bound Oppo Find N3 from its sister company. Hence, much of the specs and exterior are identical between the two folding devices, including the stout form factor as seen on the official-looking render.

Official OnePlus Open renders in green. / © WinFuture.de

At the same time, OnePlus seems to limit the availability of the Open as well, especially in Germany. Quandt stated the device will not be formally released in the country due to the ongoing patent rift between Nokia and prominent Chinese brands, including OnePlus.

OnePlus Open price

The OnePlus Open is said to cost $1699 a pop in the USA, but it's unclear if this will dictate the same pricing in other markets like in the Europe. Nonetheless, it appears the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus won't undercut much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) or the Google Pixel Fold (review) as both foldable flagships retail at $1799.

Quandt is also doubling down pretty much on the specs of the OnePlus Open. The device's main folding display is touted to sport a 7.8-inch OLED screen while the front cover utilizes a 6.31-inch panel. As regards imaging, the rear triple camera module is composed of a primary 48 MP sensor coupled with a 64 MP periscope and a 48 MP ultrawide snappers, and all these sensors are optimized by Hasselblad.

The OnePlus Open is tipped to share design and specs with the Oppo Find N3. / © Winfuture.de

Similar with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review), OnePlus' Open is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, although it's unknown if we will have a custom touch like a slightly overclocked processor. Likewise, the chip is backed by a 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB storage.

With most of the features and design revealed, do you think the OnePlus Open will be a viable alternative to other full-folding premium smartphones? Share with us your answers in the comments.