Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Review: Sensible Compromises

9 min read 9 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26 Test
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima

Samsung updated its best-selling mid-range devices all at once, with lots of features trickling down from the more expensive models to the new Galaxy A26 5G. We tested the camera, battery, and performance of the new accessible phone to see if it is worth buying.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Good

  • The best update policy in the price range
  • Good build quality
  • microSD support

Bad

  • Uninspiring battery life
  • Some small performance hiccups
  • No headphone jack
  • Useless Macro camera
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: All deals

Galaxy A26: Design and Display

  Design and Build Quality
Display
  • 6.7-inch OLED
    2340 × 1080 pixels
    120 refresh rate
Dimensions
  • 164 x 77,5 x 7,7 mm
  • 200 g
Resistance
  • IP67
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+

Built around a 6.7-inch OLED display, the Galaxy A26 features relatively big bezels but is not excessively big on the hand if you are used to big phones. The build quality feels nice for the price category, with the same overall design as the more expensive options in Samsung’s lineup.

A Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone lying on a white table.
The back has a shiny glass finish, which attracts fingerprints and lint. © nextpit
Side view of a Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone on a table.
The Power button doubles as a fingerprint reader, which performed well in our tests. © nextpit
A Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone lying on a white table.
The back has a shiny glass finish, which attracts fingerprints and lint. © nextpit

The phone is relatively thin at 7.7 mm and weighs 200 grams (around 7 oz). Besides the glass back, the front is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Water and dust protection is rated at IP67, for the first time in the A20 line, matching the more expensive models.

Around the sides, the volume rocker and power button are placed on the right, with the latter integrating the fingerprint reader, which performed well–and better than most under-display optical sensors. The top houses only a microphone hole, while the left side has the hybrid SIM tray, which supports a microSD card instead of a second SIM. There is no eSIM support. Finally, at the bottom, we find the USB-C (USB 2.0) and mono speaker.

Close-up of a Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone screen showing the time 5:20 and app icons.
The U-notch distinguishes the A26 from the more expensive models together with the thicker bezels. © nextpit

The display is a traditional Samsung Display Super AMOLED panel at a FullHD+ resolution (2320 x 1080), with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. As expected for the price category, the display can only switch between 60 and 120 Hz for those who prioritize battery life or smooth animations, respectively.

The brightness is good enough, with our measurements around the 700 nits mark. The Galaxy A26 is usable outdoors, but direct sunlight makes the screen difficult to read. On the other side of the spectrum, the display can go very dark when using the phone at night. As expected from an OLED panel, colors are vibrant, and contrast levels are top-notch.

Android 15 With Six Years of Support

  Software
Operating system
  • Android 15, One UI 7
Update Policy
  • 6 years of security updates
  • 6 years of version upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G comes with the latest One UI 7 running over Android 15. Samsung promises six years of both system upgrades and security updates, leaving behind the competition in the price range. The company even lists a date for the end-of-life date of March 31st, 2031, for software support in some countries (e.g., Brazil and Germany).

With a more modest set of hardware, the Galaxy A26 does not support most of One UI 7’s AI features, such as the Daily Brief widget on the lock and home screens. Using the phone’s default interface feels like a throwback to the simpler days of One UI 5, before the AI hype infiltrated every little corner of the system, but with the modern design brought by the 2025 system version.

Default home screen of Samsung Galaxy A26 showing weather widget and app icons.
One UI 7 on the Galaxy A26 lacks most of the "Galaxy AI" features. © nextpit
Home screen of a Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone displaying various app icons.
We counted 10 third-party apps on the Galaxy A26 © nextpit
Home screen of a Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone displaying various app icons.
We counted 10 third-party apps on the Galaxy A26 © nextpit
Software information for Samsung Galaxy A26, showing One UI version 7.0, Android version 15, and other details.
Samsung Galaxy A26 System Software Version Details © nextpit

We counted 10 pre-installed apps on a clean installation, with 27.1 GB of used storage space after updating the system and apps. It is far from ideal, but only Nothing offers a cleaner installation in this price range with the CMF Phone 1 and other models.

Galaxy A26 5G Performs Like an A35 or A54

  Performance
Processor
  • Samsung Exynos 1380
Memory
  • 4/6/8 GB LPDDR5x
Storage Options
  • 128/256 GB UFS storage
    microSD expansion
Connectivity
  • 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, the Galaxy A26 5G offers the same level of performance as the Galaxy A35 and A54 we tested in the past years powered by the same chip. It also comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with some regions also getting 8/256 GB versions. As mentioned above, storage can be expanded using a microSD card with up to 2 TB.

  Galaxy A26 5G
(Exynos 1380)		 Galaxy A16 5G
(Exynos 1330)		 CMF Phone 1
(Dimensity 7200)		 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
(Dimensity 7300 Ultra)
AnTuTu 554,853 437,958 673,883 675,901
3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 800
Worst loop: 794
Stability: 99,3%		 Best loop: 367 
Worst loop: 360
Stability: 98,1%		 Best loop: 853
Worst loop: 848
Stability: 99,4%		 Best loop: 849
Worst loop: 844
Stability: 99,4%
Geekbench 6 Single: 1025
Multi: 2901		 Single: 973
Multi: 2043		 Single: 1041
Multi: 2915		 Single: 1027
Multi: 2917

Performance in daily usage was fine for the category, with some hiccups while opening or switching apps, applying some filters/options, or some transitions in the interface, starting to show the age of the 2023 chip.

In our synthetic tests, the Galaxy A26 performed almost on par with Dimensity 7000-series rivals such as the CMF Phone and the Redmi Note 14 Pro. 3D gaming left the Samsung phone slightly behind, as reflected on the 3D Mark and AnTuTu scores.

AnTuTu Benchmark V10.4.7 results for Samsung Galaxy A26 with a score of 554853.
Samsung Galaxy A26 Antutu Benchmark Results: 554853 © nextpit
Geekbench test results for Samsung Galaxy A26 showing CPU single-core and multi-core scores.
Samsung Galaxy A26 Geekbench Test Results © nextpit
3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test results for Samsung Galaxy A26, showing scores and stability data.
Samsung Galaxy A26 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test Results © nextpit

Speaking of games, the Galaxy A26 should run most modern games, albeit at lower graphical settings. Performance under PUBG was smooth, and the phone didn’t show signs of overheating.

Good Main Camera on the Galaxy A26

  Camera
Main Camera
  • 50 MP, f1.8, OIS
Ultra-Wide Camera
  • 8 MP, f2.2
Macro Camera
  • 2 MP, f2.4
Selfie Camera
  • 13 MP, f2.2
Max. Video Resolution
  • 4K30, 1080p60, 720p240

Despite having a triple-camera kit on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A26, we can already discard the 2-megapixel macro camera. It performs badly (as expected) with noisy, low-resolution images. The other cameras are usable, though, if you know their limitations.

Close-up of the Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone's rear camera module on a light surface.
The dreaded 2MP macro camera is back on the Galaxy A26. Ignore it. © nextpit

For starters, the main camera returned good pictures in daylight, with a decent level of detail, sharpness, and colors. Even 2x digital zoom shots could be usable for sharing on messaging apps or social media, but going beyond that is asking too much of the small sensor.

At night, shots from the main camera were usually noisy but still OK for the category. Night mode usually helps with brightness while keeping light sources under control, but you will need a steady hand to keep images sharp.

Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (10x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (10x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit

The ultra-wide is rather limited at 8 megapixels, with a much smaller sensor. This results in images with less detail, as expected, but also rather washed-out colors, all still fine for the price. The modest specifications hurt night shots especially, with very dark and noisy photos at low light. Besides that, the ultra-wide camera didn’t offer a Night mode during our review.

Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie
Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Night mode on © nextpit

Daylight selfies were surprisingly good on the Galaxy A26 5G, with a good level of detail and no beauty filters. In fact, all skin imperfections seemed to be reproduced realistically. Portrait mode on the selfie camera was average, with some difficulty separating the subject from the background. At night, however, the results were rather soft, especially when Night mode is activated.

Good Enough Battery Life

  Battery
Battery Capacity
  • 5000 mAh
Wired Charging Speed
  • 25 W

When it comes to battery life, the Galaxy A26 shows the age of its 2-year-old processor. The Exynos 1380 was never famous for being an efficient chip, and our experience reflected that. The 5000 mAh battery on the phone was good for little more than a day of battery life, although very light usage can take it close to reaching the end of a second day.

Charging Galaxy A26 5G
(5000 mAh | USB-PD 45 W charger)		 CMF Phone 1
(5000 mAh | USB-PD 140W)		 Galaxy A16
(5000 mAh)		 Galaxy A54
(5000 mAh)
10 minutes
  • 18%
  • 10%
  • 9%
  • 10%
30 minutes
  • 54%
  • 30%
  
  • 29%
1 hour
  • 89%
  • 66%
  • 51%
  • 57%
Full charge
  • ~90 min
  • 97 min
  • 125 min
  • 120 min
PC Mark Battery test
  • 11h31
    13457 points
  • 14h45
    10858
  • 12h47
     
  • 12h31
    13477

In the PCMark test, simulating a constant workload with the display on, the Galaxy A26 lasted 11h31min with between 80% and 20% charge. The runtime was one hour less than the Galaxy A54 with the same chip and almost 3 hours behind the CMF Phone with a more modern and efficient chip.

Samsung Galaxy A26 PCMark battery test results showing 11h 31min battery life.
Samsung Galaxy A26 PCMark Battery Test Results © nextpit

Charging redeems the Galaxy A26 a little, with a full charge taking a little less than 90 minutes and a maximum input of 25 watts. The charging speed may seem modest at first, but it is perfectly fine for the category. Just remember, there is no charger in the box.

Do we recommend buying the Galaxy A26 5G?

Yes. For the price, it is probably the best option for anyone who wants to keep the phone for a long time, thanks to the promise of the six-year software update policy by Samsung.

If you are in the market for a sub-$300 phone, you probably know that there are always trade-offs to reach the price point, and the Galaxy A26 is no exception. Compared to a $500 mid-range phone, Performance is not as snappy, the camera is not as versatile, and charging is usually slower. 

But compared within its price range, the Galaxy A26 5G is very competitive, except for the battery life. Having said that, as the battery degrades and the processor gets older, be aware that both will gradually offer a worse experience as the six-year support nears its end.

Where to Buy the Galaxy A26 5G

The Samsung online Store offers the Galaxy A26 smartphone in a single version, in black, and 128 GB of storage space. MSRP for the phone is $ 299.99. There are also trade-in deals, store credits, and discounts when buying an accessory like earbuds, fitness trackers, or a Galaxy Watch.

Outside the US, the Galaxy A26 5G is available in four color options (black, white, green, and pink), with 4, 6, or 8 GB of storage, and 128 or 256 GB of storage. For Latin America, the phone is even equipped with a slower processor, so be aware if buying from marketplace sellers.

Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
