Samsung updated its best-selling mid-range devices all at once, with lots of features trickling down from the more expensive models to the new Galaxy A26 5G. We tested the camera, battery, and performance of the new accessible phone to see if it is worth buying.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Good The best update policy in the price range

Good build quality

microSD support Bad Uninspiring battery life

Some small performance hiccups

No headphone jack

Useless Macro camera Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: All deals

Galaxy A26: Design and Display Design and Build Quality Display 6.7-inch OLED

2340 × 1080 pixels

120 refresh rate Dimensions 164 x 77,5 x 7,7 mm

200 g Resistance IP67

Gorilla Glass Victus+ Built around a 6.7-inch OLED display, the Galaxy A26 features relatively big bezels but is not excessively big on the hand if you are used to big phones. The build quality feels nice for the price category, with the same overall design as the more expensive options in Samsung’s lineup. The back has a shiny glass finish, which attracts fingerprints and lint. © nextpit The Power button doubles as a fingerprint reader, which performed well in our tests. © nextpit The back has a shiny glass finish, which attracts fingerprints and lint. © nextpit The phone is relatively thin at 7.7 mm and weighs 200 grams (around 7 oz). Besides the glass back, the front is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Water and dust protection is rated at IP67, for the first time in the A20 line, matching the more expensive models. Around the sides, the volume rocker and power button are placed on the right, with the latter integrating the fingerprint reader, which performed well–and better than most under-display optical sensors. The top houses only a microphone hole, while the left side has the hybrid SIM tray, which supports a microSD card instead of a second SIM. There is no eSIM support. Finally, at the bottom, we find the USB-C (USB 2.0) and mono speaker. The U-notch distinguishes the A26 from the more expensive models together with the thicker bezels. © nextpit The display is a traditional Samsung Display Super AMOLED panel at a FullHD+ resolution (2320 x 1080), with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. As expected for the price category, the display can only switch between 60 and 120 Hz for those who prioritize battery life or smooth animations, respectively. The brightness is good enough, with our measurements around the 700 nits mark. The Galaxy A26 is usable outdoors, but direct sunlight makes the screen difficult to read. On the other side of the spectrum, the display can go very dark when using the phone at night. As expected from an OLED panel, colors are vibrant, and contrast levels are top-notch.

Android 15 With Six Years of Support Software Operating system Android 15, One UI 7 Update Policy 6 years of security updates

6 years of version upgrades The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G comes with the latest One UI 7 running over Android 15. Samsung promises six years of both system upgrades and security updates, leaving behind the competition in the price range. The company even lists a date for the end-of-life date of March 31st, 2031, for software support in some countries (e.g., Brazil and Germany). With a more modest set of hardware, the Galaxy A26 does not support most of One UI 7’s AI features, such as the Daily Brief widget on the lock and home screens. Using the phone’s default interface feels like a throwback to the simpler days of One UI 5, before the AI hype infiltrated every little corner of the system, but with the modern design brought by the 2025 system version. One UI 7 on the Galaxy A26 lacks most of the "Galaxy AI" features. © nextpit We counted 10 third-party apps on the Galaxy A26 © nextpit We counted 10 third-party apps on the Galaxy A26 © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26 System Software Version Details © nextpit We counted 10 pre-installed apps on a clean installation, with 27.1 GB of used storage space after updating the system and apps. It is far from ideal, but only Nothing offers a cleaner installation in this price range with the CMF Phone 1 and other models.

Galaxy A26 5G Performs Like an A35 or A54 Performance Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 Memory 4/6/8 GB LPDDR5x Storage Options 128/256 GB UFS storage

microSD expansion Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, the Galaxy A26 5G offers the same level of performance as the Galaxy A35 and A54 we tested in the past years powered by the same chip. It also comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with some regions also getting 8/256 GB versions. As mentioned above, storage can be expanded using a microSD card with up to 2 TB. Galaxy A26 5G

(Exynos 1380) Galaxy A16 5G

(Exynos 1330) CMF Phone 1

(Dimensity 7200) Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

(Dimensity 7300 Ultra) AnTuTu 554,853 437,958 673,883 675,901 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 800

Worst loop: 794

Stability: 99,3% Best loop: 367

Worst loop: 360

Stability: 98,1% Best loop: 853

Worst loop: 848

Stability: 99,4% Best loop: 849

Worst loop: 844

Stability: 99,4% Geekbench 6 Single: 1025

Multi: 2901 Single: 973

Multi: 2043 Single: 1041

Multi: 2915 Single: 1027

Multi: 2917 Performance in daily usage was fine for the category, with some hiccups while opening or switching apps, applying some filters/options, or some transitions in the interface, starting to show the age of the 2023 chip. In our synthetic tests, the Galaxy A26 performed almost on par with Dimensity 7000-series rivals such as the CMF Phone and the Redmi Note 14 Pro. 3D gaming left the Samsung phone slightly behind, as reflected on the 3D Mark and AnTuTu scores. Samsung Galaxy A26 Antutu Benchmark Results: 554853 © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26 Geekbench Test Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test Results © nextpit Speaking of games, the Galaxy A26 should run most modern games, albeit at lower graphical settings. Performance under PUBG was smooth, and the phone didn’t show signs of overheating.

Good Main Camera on the Galaxy A26 Camera Main Camera 50 MP, f1.8, OIS Ultra-Wide Camera 8 MP, f2.2 Macro Camera 2 MP, f2.4 Selfie Camera 13 MP, f2.2 Max. Video Resolution 4K30, 1080p60, 720p240 Despite having a triple-camera kit on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A26, we can already discard the 2-megapixel macro camera. It performs badly (as expected) with noisy, low-resolution images. The other cameras are usable, though, if you know their limitations. The dreaded 2MP macro camera is back on the Galaxy A26. Ignore it. © nextpit For starters, the main camera returned good pictures in daylight, with a decent level of detail, sharpness, and colors. Even 2x digital zoom shots could be usable for sharing on messaging apps or social media, but going beyond that is asking too much of the small sensor. At night, shots from the main camera were usually noisy but still OK for the category. Night mode usually helps with brightness while keeping light sources under control, but you will need a steady hand to keep images sharp. Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit The ultra-wide is rather limited at 8 megapixels, with a much smaller sensor. This results in images with less detail, as expected, but also rather washed-out colors, all still fine for the price. The modest specifications hurt night shots especially, with very dark and noisy photos at low light. Besides that, the ultra-wide camera didn’t offer a Night mode during our review. Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Selfie - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A26: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Night mode on © nextpit Daylight selfies were surprisingly good on the Galaxy A26 5G, with a good level of detail and no beauty filters. In fact, all skin imperfections seemed to be reproduced realistically. Portrait mode on the selfie camera was average, with some difficulty separating the subject from the background. At night, however, the results were rather soft, especially when Night mode is activated.

Good Enough Battery Life Battery Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Wired Charging Speed 25 W When it comes to battery life, the Galaxy A26 shows the age of its 2-year-old processor. The Exynos 1380 was never famous for being an efficient chip, and our experience reflected that. The 5000 mAh battery on the phone was good for little more than a day of battery life, although very light usage can take it close to reaching the end of a second day. Charging Galaxy A26 5G

(5000 mAh | USB-PD 45 W charger) CMF Phone 1

(5000 mAh | USB-PD 140W) Galaxy A16

( 5000 mAh) Galaxy A54

( 5000 mAh) 10 minutes 18% 10% 9% 10% 30 minutes 54% 30% 29% 1 hour 89% 66% 51% 57% Full charge ~90 min 97 min 125 min 120 min PC Mark Battery test 11h31

13457 points 14h45

10858 12h47

12h31

13477 In the PCMark test, simulating a constant workload with the display on, the Galaxy A26 lasted 11h31min with between 80% and 20% charge. The runtime was one hour less than the Galaxy A54 with the same chip and almost 3 hours behind the CMF Phone with a more modern and efficient chip. Samsung Galaxy A26 PCMark Battery Test Results © nextpit Charging redeems the Galaxy A26 a little, with a full charge taking a little less than 90 minutes and a maximum input of 25 watts. The charging speed may seem modest at first, but it is perfectly fine for the category. Just remember, there is no charger in the box.

Do we recommend buying the Galaxy A26 5G? Yes. For the price, it is probably the best option for anyone who wants to keep the phone for a long time, thanks to the promise of the six-year software update policy by Samsung. If you are in the market for a sub-$300 phone, you probably know that there are always trade-offs to reach the price point, and the Galaxy A26 is no exception. Compared to a $500 mid-range phone, Performance is not as snappy, the camera is not as versatile, and charging is usually slower. But compared within its price range, the Galaxy A26 5G is very competitive, except for the battery life. Having said that, as the battery degrades and the processor gets older, be aware that both will gradually offer a worse experience as the six-year support nears its end.