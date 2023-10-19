Hot topics

Samsung's Vanilla Galaxy S24 to Sport Flagship-Grade OLED Screen

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy S23 Display
© nextpit

Samsung has always been making the best smartphone and tablet displays. However, the Koreans do tend to reserve their most capable screens for premium devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review), leaving the standard Galaxy S23 models with a different and inferior panel. It now appears they might finally step up their choice on the Galaxy S24.

Leaker Ice Universe first reported that Samsung plans to upgrade the Galaxy S24 OLED panels from LTPS to LTPO. Now, consultant Ross Young is corroborating this idea and believes both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are adopting the LTPO OLED screens.

How LTPO OLED is going to be better on the Samsung Galaxy S24

The switch to LTPO (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) will be a notable change for the Galaxy S24 and will carry several benefits that are only available on the Ultra model before. For instance, it could allow the Galaxy S24 to have a refresh rate as low as 1 Hz and have more variations between the peak 120 Hz. This subsequently results in more dynamic scrolling and better battery life as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz. / © NextPit

In addition to the new type of panel, it is also rumored the new displays on the Galaxy S24 trio will have way higher max luminance compared to the Galaxy S23. Specifically, the peak could reach up to 2500 nits and will be slightly ahead of the Pixel 8 Pro's (review) Actua display and will be a just midge lower compared to the upcoming OnePlus 12.

Samsung Galaxy S24 colors, specs, and release date

Young added the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra base colors consisting of the new purple and yellow on top of gray and black options. There might also be exclusive finishes like orange, light blue, and light green that are comparable to the recently launched Galaxy S23 FE.

When it comes to other specs, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could boast bigger battery capacities. Both should run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset while some regions may get an Exynos 2400 variant. Renders of the Galaxy S24 also show a new flatter design that mirrors the iPhone 15.

Per rumor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 may be announced globally through an in-person event in San Francisco on January 18th, 2023. Samsung's first smart ring that could arrive as the Galaxy Ring is also said to be tagged.

With these hardware changes, do you think the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ looks to be a more compelling choice than the Ultra? Tell us in the comments.

Source: X/u/DSCCRoss

Next articleNext article

The best Samsung Galaxy phones compared

  Best flagship Best all-rounder Best foldable Best compact foldable Best midrange model Best budget model
Device
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy A34
Image
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy A34
Rating
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Samsung Galaxy A54 review
Samsung Galaxy A34 review
Check offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing