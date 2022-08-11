Free instead of $0.99: Galaxy Attack is potentially addictive

But for a hair's breadth, this article would not have seen the light of day. This is because the premium version of the mobile game Galaxy Attack has captivated me for far too long. That's why I'm introducing this space shooter to you, which would normally cost you $0.99, in our latest edition of Coffee Break.

In the Google Play Store, you can currently pick up this free space shooter that does a lot of things just right! That's because the mobile game focuses on a simple top-down view, pretty 2D graphics, and a fancy soundscape of exploding rockets, laser beams, and electro-muck. Galaxy Attack is my free app recommendation of the day, and it pretty much sucked me in when I tried it out.

After going to one of the first screenings of the new sci-fi horror movies, NOPE, yesterday, I'm secretly hoping for a new alien boom in the media industry. If you're also waiting for us to look above the sky again soon, you can sweeten your waiting time with Galaxy Attack. I'll provide you with a brief introduction to the game.

Is downloading Galaxy Attack (Premium) worth it?

The genre of space shooters has a long tradition on game consoles and PCs. I discovered the shooter "DOVE" on a CD with free games many, many years ago and was hooked right away. Galaxy Attack basically does the same thing but sans touch controls. With your finger, you direct a spaceship, which constantly shoots at enemy spaceships.

In Galaxy Attack, you shoot down spaceships! / © NextPit

This way, you'll shoot down several hordes of enemies per round while dodging missiles. Power-ups offer you stronger weapons, shields, or even additional spaceships, all of which look cool and offer their own weapon systems. You can also upgrade these via an in-game currency, so a few in-app purchases are also part of the game. On the other hand, the premium version is ad-free. I don't want to tell you more, just try it out!

Is it safe to download Galaxy Attack?

However, the many trackers in the mobile game might leave a bad aftertaste. The developers want to make money with Facebook, Google and other advertising trackers. In addition, there are 11 permissions according to Exodus, but they don't look unusual. Exodus does not display an exclamation mark for particularly critical trackers or permissions.

Overall, Galaxy Attack is a fun shooter that will offer you a few entertaining hours. I wouldn't necessarily spend money on the app, but that's why the free download is highly recommended.

Let me know what you think of Galaxy Attack in the comments! Do you mind the many trackers in the mobile game or you simply don't care?