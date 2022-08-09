Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Speed Camera Radar ( $2 .99 ): This ad-free app is useful to help you avoid getting tickets from speed cameras, ranging from mobile speed cameras to static ones as well as red light cameras. It will also alert you of speed bumps and poor road conditions. The information in the database is provided by other users.

): This ad-free app is useful to help you avoid getting tickets from speed cameras, ranging from mobile speed cameras to static ones as well as red light cameras. It will also alert you of speed bumps and poor road conditions. The information in the database is provided by other users. CashBox Mobile ( $1.49 ) : Transform any Android-powered device into a multifunction cash register! CashBox Mobile comes with a convenient user interface that allows you to keep a quick and precise account of sales of products in groups, cash accounting, as well as the staff's accounting. Perfect for small businesses on a tight budget.

: Transform any Android-powered device into a multifunction cash register! CashBox Mobile comes with a convenient user interface that allows you to keep a quick and precise account of sales of products in groups, cash accounting, as well as the staff's accounting. Perfect for small businesses on a tight budget. Bass Booster Pro ( $3 .49 ): Improve the sound quality of your android device with the Bass Boost, Volume Boost, Virtualizer and Equalizer. Make your music and video sound like never before!

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Grow Zombie VIP ( $1.9 9 ): Want to step into the shoes of Umbrella Corporation? Grow Zombie is the right title then, as you synthesize zombies to develop high-grade zombies. These zombies can pick up special abilities, where they go around hunting down bosses, aliens, and mutants. There is myriad zombies such as space and mutant zombies, how whack is that?

): Want to step into the shoes of Umbrella Corporation? Grow Zombie is the right title then, as you synthesize zombies to develop high-grade zombies. These zombies can pick up special abilities, where they go around hunting down bosses, aliens, and mutants. There is myriad zombies such as space and mutant zombies, how whack is that? New Princess Dress Up ( $2.49 ): Here is a title to keep your little ones occupied while you travel. Touted as one of the most beautiful dress up games of 2021, you have your own fashion salon studio and you can dress up your princess according to your preference. Send her for a facial, trim her eyebrows, get her ready for her big day!

): Here is a title to keep your little ones occupied while you travel. Touted as one of the most beautiful dress up games of 2021, you have your own fashion salon studio and you can dress up your princess according to your preference. Send her for a facial, trim her eyebrows, get her ready for her big day! Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): Another week, another tower defense game that requires you to carefully manage your resources and strategize how you can defeat the enemy through your strategically-placed defenses.

Another week, another tower defense game that requires you to carefully manage your resources and strategize how you can defeat the enemy through your strategically-placed defenses. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0 .99 ) : Isn't it funny how you always end up being the only available pilot left in the whole galaxy who is capable of shooting down them pesky aliens and save the whole world yet again?

: Isn't it funny how you always end up being the only available pilot left in the whole galaxy who is capable of shooting down them pesky aliens and save the whole world yet again? Legend of the Cartoon ( $2.49) : A RPG that comes in a cartoon environment? Why not create an entire town that is full of heroes, where each of them have different jobs and characteristics? Each town is different, so you can build it the way you want it.

: A RPG that comes in a cartoon environment? Why not create an entire town that is full of heroes, where each of them have different jobs and characteristics? Each town is different, so you can build it the way you want it. Becker's Cat Adventures ( $0.99 ): This 2D action platformer sees you play the role of Becker, a very troubled cat who must find cans of tuna to ensure that his cub and his female grow healthily. In order to do this, Becker decided to brave the city but ran into monsters instead! Bring Becker home safely!

): This 2D action platformer sees you play the role of Becker, a very troubled cat who must find cans of tuna to ensure that his cub and his female grow healthily. In order to do this, Becker decided to brave the city but ran into monsters instead! Bring Becker home safely! Squid Ball Challenge ( $0.49 ): Drop the Ball is a simple physics game where you have to move, flip and manipulate obstacles to drop the ball into the bucket. You can play the game in 2 different modes with over 100 levels to keep you occupied!

): Drop the Ball is a simple physics game where you have to move, flip and manipulate obstacles to drop the ball into the bucket. You can play the game in 2 different modes with over 100 levels to keep you occupied! Trojan War Premium ( $0 .99 ): Want to conquer the world? Trojan War Premium lets you command a Greek army on the road to conquer Troy in order to win the heart of the beautiful Queen Helen. Each territory conquered will allow you to gain access to additional troop types.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Scantastic ( $1.99 ): Scantastic is the only scanner app you need: scan and organize documents, copy text from files with AI-powered text recognition, and print or share your scans.

): Scantastic is the only scanner app you need: scan and organize documents, copy text from files with AI-powered text recognition, and print or share your scans. Deep Sleep - Sleep Learning ( $2.99 ): Deep Sleep is the perfect way to wind down at the end of a long day. Learn how you can obtain better sleep each night with a more profound relaxation session. Bid adieu to anxiety in your life with this app!

): Deep Sleep is the perfect way to wind down at the end of a long day. Learn how you can obtain better sleep each night with a more profound relaxation session. Bid adieu to anxiety in your life with this app! Videdit - Handy Video Editor ( $0.99 ): With the iPhone being a major tour de force in the world of mobile video recording devices, you might want to get your video editing done on the iPhone itself wherever you are with this highly capable Videdit.

): With the iPhone being a major tour de force in the world of mobile video recording devices, you might want to get your video editing done on the iPhone itself wherever you are with this highly capable Videdit. Virtual Backgrounds ( $0.99 ): Do you find yourself attending more virtual meetings than physical ones? Virtual Backgrounds set a new standard in both social and professional landscapes, offering more than 150 hand-picked backgrounds across 8 categories including Abstract, Beach, Colors, Games, Miscellaneous, Nature, Offices, and Space.

): Do you find yourself attending more virtual meetings than physical ones? Virtual Backgrounds set a new standard in both social and professional landscapes, offering more than 150 hand-picked backgrounds across 8 categories including Abstract, Beach, Colors, Games, Miscellaneous, Nature, Offices, and Space. TV Remote ( $2.99 ): Easily control your television from your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch with TV Remote, where the simple design carries advanced features that make it easy to start taking control of your TV without the physical remote.

These games are free for iOS

Word Game Assist ( $1.99 ): This is a utility app to assist in playing 5-letter word guessing games like Wordle. It is not a Wordle clone. Word Game Assist gives you a list of words that fit your already-entered word game guess words.

): This is a utility app to assist in playing 5-letter word guessing games like Wordle. It is not a Wordle clone. Word Game Assist gives you a list of words that fit your already-entered word game guess words. Ragdolls Sandbox ( $1.99 ): Ragdolls Sandbox is a physics simulation sandbox. This game provides the players a great degree of creativity to interact with. The in-game ragdolls are totally physics based, you will have the expectation of interaction with the environment.

): Ragdolls Sandbox is a physics simulation sandbox. This game provides the players a great degree of creativity to interact with. The in-game ragdolls are totally physics based, you will have the expectation of interaction with the environment. Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): Everybody's RPG lets you relive the old-school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style. This is simply a time waster that...works.

): Everybody's RPG lets you relive the old-school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style. This is simply a time waster that...works. QB: A Cube's Tale ( $2.99 ): There is a total of 80 levels to reach each of the final black cubes. Experience new cubes along the way that have their own mechanic, challenging you to switch the way you complete the level each time.

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!