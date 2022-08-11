Motorola launches foldable Moto Razr 2022 with more power and juice

Motorola has launched the Motor Razr 3 or Razr 2022 . The third-generation clamshell foldable picks up the premium design of the Moto Razr 2020. Additionally, it features improved cameras and powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset. The latter makes it a proper alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 .

Motorola's Moto Razr 2022 comes with a faster display and new cameras.

The Moto Razr 2022 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Pricing for the Motor Razr 2022 starts at $890 with no mention of US and global release.

Thinner bezels and stronger hinge

The Moto Razr 2022 resembles a lot of its predecessor, but the Lenovo-owned company managed to bring significant changes to its new foldable. The inner OLED display is wider and faster which is measured at 6.7-inch with 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it now comes with a punch hole cutout instead of the wieldy notch (we're looking at you, Apple). The external 2.7-inch display is retained along with 600 x 800 pixels resolution.

The overall form of the Razr 3 is noticeably shorter when folded and a smidge thinner when open compared to the older clamshell. According to Motorola, the third-generation display hinge is now stronger and produces less display crease on the inner screen.

Moto Razr 2022 comes with a larger external display than Galaxy Z Flip 4 and uses a pear-shaped Star Trail hinge / © Motorola

Other specs of Moto Razr 2022

Motorola's third gen Razr is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is present too on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. Options for RAM and storage are now higher maxing up to 12GB and 512GB, respectively. Another big jump is on the battery side with the new foldable sporting 3500 mAh of juice which is 25 percent more than Razr 2020.

Both the main and selfie cameras have been upgraded. There is now a dual camera setup of 50MP main along with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor while the inner front-facing selfie is a 32MP snapper.

Motorola didn't mention if the Moto Razr 2022 will debut outside China. But for the price, the base mode with 8GB RAM retails for $890 and the 12GB/512GB costs $1380. Conversely, the previous models of Razr were released in the US, but for higher price. Alongside the Razr, both Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro are also announced. Interestingly, the former is equipped with Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

What do you think of the Moto Razr 2022? Does it offer better value for your money than the Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let us hear your thoughts.