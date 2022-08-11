Amazon's One palm scanning payment is now available in more Whole Foods stores

It could just take a quick hover of your hand the next time you buy your grocery food or clothing. Amazon has expanded its One contactless payment using palm-reading technology to more Whole Food Stores in California. The biometric system was originally launched in Seattle last year but has seen quicker adoption from customers and will now roll out to more branches in the coming weeks.

TL;DR

Amazon's contactless payment using palm scanning has launched to more Whole Foods shops.

Amazon One uses your palm when paying at supported stores.

The biometrics data are stored in the cloud.

How does Amazon One palm scanning tech work?

Amazon says it just takes less than a minute if you want to set up an Amazon One account enabled with a palm-based payment. Customers will just need to swipe their credit card and have their palm scanned by a One device. Adding your Amazon Prime member ID to receive discounts and rewards is also supported. After this, you will just need to glide your palm above the device every time you check out from Whole Food or Amazon Go store.

Currently, Amazon's One contactless payment is available to a few cities like New York, Austin, LA, and Seattle. It will be arrived at more locations in California including Sacramento, San Francisco Bay, Orange County, Santa Cruz, and more.

Amazon One can add your Prime member ID / © Amazon

Palm prints uploaded in the cloud

If your concern is about security, Amazon mentioned that its Amazon One device does not locally store the biometrics data of its customers. These images are encrypted and sent in the cloud server before they even generate your unique palm signature. But if you feel the need to remove your biometric data from the system, Amazon has the option of unenrollment through online or any store where the Amazon One device is available.

On the other hand, Amazon had planned to use the palm-based payment beyond its retail stores such as sport stadiums and concert venues. But it received backlash from several organizations due to the concern of misuse or possible hacking of the stored customers data.

With the convenience of biometric payments such as this palm scanning, do you think that it will finally replace other payment alternatives such as NFC or QR code scanning in the future?