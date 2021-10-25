Free instead of $4.99: Super popular camera app for Android

NextPit starts the week with a real premium download! The camera app ProCam X is currently available for free download for Android. Not only do you save $4.99, you also noticeably improve the photos of your mobile phone camera. I tried it out for you on the Fairphone 4.

TL;DR

Popular camera app "ProCam X" currently free for Android.

Costs otherwise $4.99 and is number 9 of the most popular photography apps.

4,4 stars with 15.600 ratings & available in German language.

Does your camera phone not take really good photos? Then it might be due to an outdated or underperforming software! In any case, you should install the free download for Monday on NextPit. You'll get the 9th most popular camera app for Android on your phone for free.

The app "ProCam X" normally costs $4.99 and is free for an indefinite period. This is a real highlight, as the app has been crowned with 4.4 stars out of a whopping 15,600 reviews. However, since reviews in the Google Play Store are not always entirely reliable, I installed the app to make sure.

Is the download of ProCam X worth it?

For my short app test, I grabbed the latest Fairphone. If you've read my review of the Fairphone 4, you'll know about the rather flawed pre-installed camera app. First of all, I liked the design of ProCam X, which clearly presents the most important information without covering the camera image. Take a look at the screenshots!

ProCam X convinces with many functions and a nice design / © NextPit

I find it exciting that ProCam X brings many professional functions of a real camera to smartphones. Among other things, you can display overexposed areas or use a virtual horizon, a histogram or switch to manual focus. Various grid lines are also available for image composition.

Shooting with the Fairphone 4 is much more controlled than with the pre-installed camera app. This is because it likes to distort the colors with incorrect white balance or incorrect exposure. With ProCam X, I had not only more reliable results in automatic mode, but also much more control in manual mode.

How secure is the download of ProCam X?

After installation, ProCam X will of course need access to your phone memory. In addition, you can also share your location for geotagging. That you need to give the app access to your camera and microphone (for videos) is also kind of logical.

The developer is called Intermedia Inc. and is based in Indonesia. On the homepage you will find a privacy policy, which does not contain any conspicuous features. Besides the already mentioned accesses, data is processed for analysis purposes. According to the site Exodus, there is a tracker in ProCam X - this is the Google Analytics tracker, which is integrated in many apps for usage statistics.

Do you have any experience with ProCam X? Feel free to share it with me in the comments!