Winners and losers: Google Pixel 6 rocks and Samsung's Unpacked flops

The long-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have hit the market! And as always happens here in the column, that means the new models will certainly be among the best and worst of the week. To the relief of Android fans, the new Pixel 6 series rocked. What really flopped was Samsung's Unpacked event.

But before we talk about the losers and winners this Sunday, I share below five highlights from NextPit's coverage last week:

Winners of the week: Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

The week started with an Apple event, but what really moved the team of this site was the launch of Google's new phones on Tuesday (10.19). Google has spent the last few months leaking information about the Pixel 6 models at a trickle and, of course, stoking our curiosity.

Thankfully, the search giant's new smartphones didn't get lost amidst the anticipation. However, I confess that the Pixel Fall Launch event was a bit boring.

The new Pixel phones hit the market with an unmistakable design! / © Google

The sixth generation of Google's phones are packed by a custom SoC, which answers to the name Tensor. Among the specifications we have quite robust battery and camera features. However, it is the software that had a big highlight in the presentation of the models.

Android 12 allows you to further customize the visual characteristics of the phone and the default widgets of the system are more intelligent. But we've known about the new system for a long time. What was revealed on Tuesday, however, were the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) features present in the new series.

Google's phone has become a universal translator, offers a range of accessibility possibilities, and the camera has added features like Motion Mode, which brings Motion Panorama and Extended Exposure options.

In addition, the image editing software in Google Photos brings two new options: the "magic eraser" and "sky". While the first tool removes objects or people from an image, the second works as filters for more vivid and radiant images.

Putting it all together, we have the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which take the title of winners of the week. However, it remains to be seen if all these qualities make these smartphones really good. Follow NextPit next week and read firsthand the review of the new Pixel.

Losers of the week: Unpacked event without a phone

On Monday (18) Apple announced the new MacBooks and AirPods, on Tuesday, Google launched the Google Pixel 6s. Samsung, not wanting to miss out, also invited people to an Unpacked event, however, we did not have the announcement of the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE. In fact, we didn't have the announcement of any phone at all, but of a customization service for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model.

Don't get me wrong, the so-called Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is extremely welcome, as it offers the device in up to 49 new colors, but did it really deserve an Unpacked event? As my colleague Rubens Eishima rightly pointed out: "So anticlimactic". Why?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition allows for customization in up to 49 colors / © Samsung

Samsung's Unpacked events are always highly anticipated, as we get the launches of the manufacturer's main smartphone or tablet lines. However, with sales of the Z Flip 3 above the curve, rumors indicate that the South Korean giant has held back the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE in favor of the foldable that seems to have caught the public's graces. That would explain an Unpacked with no new phone.

And to make matters worse, in many countries like Brazil, for example, Samsung disclosed the event on its official page for those who were following live to find out at the end that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will not be available in the country! So "anticlimactic" indeed!

And it is with this flopped event that I close the column this Sunday! So, what do you think of this week's choices? Share your opinion in the comments of this article.