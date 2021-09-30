Fairphone 4 hands-on: Removable battery and 6 years of updates

Innovations at Fairphone are not called "Super Retina XDR with ProMotion", but fair working conditions, sustainable materials and modularity. Thus, the Fairphone 4 shines with better modularity, a 5G SoC and a crazy 5-year product warranty. But do you buy a good smartphone at prices starting at 579 euros? I had the Fairphone 4 in hands-on for NextPit for exactly one day!

Good 5 years product warranty

Manufacturer offsets the e-waste of each device

5G compatible

Modular and self-repairable Bad Technically far from being up to scratch

Very large and heavy

LC display with thick display edges

Thing 1: Fairphone 4 is huge, but high quality What I noticed right after unboxing: the Fairphone 4 is a huge smartphone . Despite the moderate screen size of 6.3 inches, the smartphone measures 15.6 x 7.5 x 1.1 centimeters and weighs an estimated 200 grams. So you can't look forward to a slim phone. On the other hand, the phone exudes a very special quality. The display edges are comparatively thick / © NextPit On the one hand, this is due to the choice of materials. A thick aluminum frame and an exchangeable plastic back, together with the Gorilla Glass 5 display, almost create a rugged phone feeling. However, that is a fallacy since the Fairphone 4 neither has an IP certification nor a particularly shatterproof display. I was pleasantly surprised by the precise vibration motor and the super-fast fingerprint sensor, which sits in the on button on the right side. The volume up and down buttons, which also sit there, are also nice and clicky. The Fairphone 4 was really fun to use in the first few hours!

Thing 2: I wish OLED back with 120 hertz Admittedly, the switch from the Xiaomi 11T Pro was a bit tough. But the display of the Fairphone 4 is no longer up-to-date as an LC display with HD+ resolution and 60 hertz. In addition, the thick display edges and a water drop notch turn the screen from a multimedia experience to a functional control element. The color fidelity is a bit dependent on the viewing angle and the edges are surrounded by a slight fringe where brightness is lost. YouTube videos like the exciting new video from the Kurgesagt channel about whether we can stop climate change can still be watched, of course. However, I think that the video is the aspect that would bother me the most about the Fairphone 4 in the long run.

Thing 3: What is the third camera circle? Three cutouts for the camera can be seen on the back of the Fairphone 4. However, the system consists of two lenses - a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera with 48 megapixels each. As additional features, the ultra-wide camera also shoots macros and the main cam is optically image stabilized and offers laser autofocus. What exactly the third circle is for is hard to figure out. The Fairphone 4 offers a dual camera on the back. / © NextPit Is it a depth sensor for the laser autofocus or just an aperture, as Fairphone is working on a camera upgrade that can soon be purchased and swapped out on its own? Let's wait and see some sample pictures for now. A picture of the main camera! / © NextPit A comparison of the focal lengths in the Fairphone 4 / © NextPit A selfie with the Fairphone 4. / © NextPit Night mode (left) minimally brightens images, but makes for less image noise. / © NextPit What I already have to find fault with is Fairphone's camera app. The software is clunky and threw me right off with confusing labels for switching the rear cameras. There's "1.0X" and a panorama icon. Why not just "1.0X" and "0.6X" to show that the panorama feature is the ultra-wide-angle camera?

Thing 4: Promising removable battery As the only smartphone launched in 2021, the Fairphone 4 offers a removable battery! It holds 3,905 mAh and can be charged by half in 30 minutes via 20 watts, according to the manufacturer. If you buy a second battery with the phone, you can reach a battery level of 100% in about 10 seconds. You can remove the back without tools and change the battery. / © NextPit The Fairphone 4 is modular and has a removable back plate. This gives access to the battery and the replaceable components. But even without a second battery, I've been taken with the phone's battery life so far. Out of the box, the battery was charged to just under 75% and 17 hours later I still had 20% left. Here is a screenshot of my battery usage.