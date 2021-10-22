Poll of the Week: Do you really care about your smartphone color?

Kinda Coral, Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, Sorta Seafoam; just to keep up with tradition, Google has christened the Pixel 6 lineup's color options in its own creative manner. But the company isn't alone, with the market being increasingly obsessed over more and more miraculous names for its major releases. Hence, it leads us to ask in this week's poll: Do you enjoy this creative exercise by brands and companies, or has it crossed the line somewhat?

First of all, the answer to the question in this page's title is probably already evident: the public LOVES to have options when it comes to colors. In fact, the more, the merrier. Smartphone launches like the iPhone 13, Galaxy S21,Mi 11 Lite and of course, the Pixel 6, show that manufacturers are meeting market demand, something that has always been there since the time of the colorful 2G Nokia handsets.

Still, I need to ask:

Now that we gotten that out of the way, let's get to the poll of the week.

Do you care about the color names used for smartphones?

Those of you who follow the numerous launches every month may have noticed how some manufacturers go to great lengths to highlight the color names of their devices. But have you ever seen someone talk about using an "iPhone® (PRODUCT)Red®" instead of simply saying "my red iPhone", and did anyone see where I left my "Snowflake White Mi 11"?

The strategy in some cases makes life difficult not only for the (poor) journalists who need to translate some miraculous names that have no relation to a known color (breathing crystal, anyone?) but also for the regional branches of the companies themselves.

Xiaomi and Motorola in Brazil, for instance, simply threw in the towel and instead of using pompous terms like "Midnight Gray/Cloud White/Horizon Blue" and "Electric Graphite/Lagoon Green" by adopting the traditional "gray/white/blue" and "gray/green" for the Mi 11 and Edge 20 models, respectively.

Google even tried a little harder perhaps as a result of the limited number of countries where the Pixel 6 is sold and translated the model names into French. But in this case, with different names for France where it took some liberties in adapting the smartphone and for the French-speaking part of Canada, by using almost literal translations:

Pixel 6 colors United States/Germany France Canada Portuguese* Stormy Black Black Carbone Black tempête Black Kinda Coral n/a Plus ou moins corail Orange Sorta Seafoam Gris Océan Quasi écume de mer Green

Now that I'm done with this grumpy vent - *perhaps caused by the fact that Google does not sell Pixel phones in selected localities, maybe I'll stop using the official names in the next news, depending on the poll results...

What about you? Do you have a favorite color or color name? Do you prefer to customize the colors of your smartphone with a collection of different covers? Leave your criticisms and opinions in the comments below. As always, we'll meet again on Monday (25) October when we'll analyze responses from the NextPit community.