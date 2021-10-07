Google simplifies password management on Android and iOS

Google has announced that its search app for iOS and Android will include a new section for managing passwords that are saved in the account. This novelty complements the existing system that works great in the web browser. Another new feature that was announced was the arrival of an already available feature in Android for Chrome for iOS.

TL;DR:

The Google app will offer access to passwords saved in the user's account.

YouTubers are required to sign in using two-step authentication.

Chrome for iOS will have an option for password suggestion just like on Android.

The announcement takes advantage of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and continues the company's efforts to increase account security and help people ditch weak password combinations like "password1234".

The biggest promised change is the arrival of a menu in the Google search app (Android | iOS) that makes it easier to access passwords saved in a user's account. Currently, you need to access the passwords.google.com page, which can also be accessed via Chrome through the following the steps: ⋮ > Settings > Passwords > View and manage saved passwords.

Here is yet another piece of good news: in particular for those who use Chrome on the iPhone or iPad. The Chrome browser for iOS will now sport this feature that suggests and stores your passwords securely. The tool that is already available in the Android app will complement the existing autofill system, where it relies on login information that is stored in the user's profile.

Chrome on iOS will soon start to suggest strong passwords during account creation / © Google

Google also announced that 150 million accounts will have enabled the two-step authentication feature (2FA or 2SV) feature by the end of 2021, making the entire login experience safer for those who rely on their smartphone or tablet as a confirmation device.

Finally, the company stated that beginning this November, content creators on YouTube will be required to enable 2FA to access YouTube Studio. In practice, the change requires the security feature to log into the account dashboard, upload videos, moderate comments, and perform other administrative actions.

