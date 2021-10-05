Free apps for Android & iOS: these Pro versions are currently free
Welcome to another list of premium apps and games for Android and iOS that are free for a limited time. Don't waste time and snatch these promotions on your smartphone or tablet!
As always here at NextPit we search for apps and games twice a week, that are usually paid but are temporarily on sale in the Apple and Google app stores. Check out the guide prepared by editor Antoine on "How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed" to learn how we searched for the suggestions in this guide.
Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below but don't want to use the app or game right now, install it anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.
Free Android Apps and Games
Free Android Apps
- Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp Status (
$0.99): The name says pretty much everything you need to know, select a video, choose a video snippet to share on WhatsApp (or social network) mark the start and end point and export the file.
- 120x Duplicate File Remover Pro (
$5.49): Another app with a self-explanatory name: search your phone or tablet for duplicate files and free up space for more photos and videos on your device.
- Shortcuts widget (
$0.99): This app creates a widget on your main screen that allows you to access many more apps than the screen usually holds.
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (
$2.99): Well rated on the Play Store (4.4 stars with over 2,000 reviews), this app lets you adjust equalization options on compatible phones.
- Dissection Master XR (
$9.99): Ideal for those who like medical documentaries, this augmented reality app shows in detail organs and tissues of the human body. Check out photos and other details on this page.
- Teach Me Surgery (
$6.99): An encyclopedia for doctors and surgeons, with hundreds of reference articles. Learn more about the app here.
Free games for Android
- Survival Island: EVO PRO (
$0.99): Show your survival skills by clearing islands, hunting animals and building your own shelter.
- Stickman Master: League of Shadow (
$0.99): Another game starring the infamous stickman, apply immense combos to face the creatures of darkness.
- Neo Monsters (
$0.99): Already listed in other editions of this list, this game has a strong resemblance to a famous series in which you explore a gigantic world facing and collecting "pocket monsters".
- Mental Hospital 3 (
$0.99) [Ends Thursday (7)]: Rated 4.2 stars, what's the worst place for a first-person horror adventure? An old, abandoned mental hospital, of course!
Free iOS apps & games
Free iOS apps
- Smart Spend (
$1.99): Analyze your spending in a simple way, quickly identify impulse purchases and maybe save some money at the end of the month.
- AlphaBlur Image Effects (
$2.99): Apply blur effects to your photos, with the option of adding special effects such as blur, turbulence, etc.
- Stream Music Player (
$1.99): Listen to your music in different formats stored on services like Google Drive, DropBox, OneDrive and Box directly on your iPhone or iPad.
- Teach Me Surgery (
$4.99): iOS version of the application mentioned in the Android category, is ideal for students and novice surgeons.
- Dissection Master XR (
$18.99): Another temporarily free medical app mentioned for Android, this one shows in detail the organs of the human body.
- thankful (
$1.99): Have you ever said "thank you" today? Make life more enjoyable by showing gratitude in your everyday life. And that's exactly what this app does - every day.
- Universal Remote | Roomie (
$9.99): This app turns your phone into a universal remote control, with which you can control your TV, set-top boxes and receivers, but also other household gadgets like air conditioning or lamps.
- Syndromi (
$2.99): Alternative app for watching YouTube that allows you to watch videos both in full screen and in picture-in-picture (PiP). You have control over your subscriptions, can comment and everything else a YouTube client has to offer.
- Vocabulary.com (
$2.99): A mix of dictionary and game, learn new words in English!
- Emoji Camera (
$0.99): I think we already recommend this photo app, which enhances your photos with emojis and filters, how about giving it a try.
- Photo Widget (
$0.99): This app lets you create widgets on your home screen with photo albums from your gallery.
Free games for iOS
- Dungeon Survival (
$0.99): Summoned by the king, your mission is to investigate the strange happenings in the city of Black Mist, with that name, nothing can go wrong, right?
- BrainConnect (
$0.99): Minimalist game that tests your ability to concentrate, with a strong influence of games that address the synesthesia and interaction between graphics, music and physical experience.
- Fill me up - Block Brain Game (
$2.99): A puzzle with simple rules, but -obviously- difficult to master. Fit all the pieces on the playing field respecting their shapes.
- iPingpong 3D (
$0.99): Want a pingpong game? Check this one out, although I don't think it's the best implementation of this sport;
- Dirt Bike Rider Stunts Race 3d (
$7.99): Motorcycle game that lets you do the stunts on two wheels that you'd rather not do in real life.
- Puzzles & ELF™:Epic War OF UGC (
$0.99): Don't understand this casual game. The rating is good (4.6 stars), but the reviews are the opposite. If you figure out the explanation for this mystery, tell me why in the comments?
- Bike Life! (
$0.99): Another game on two wheels, but with a bike. Move through the streets as stylish as possible and try not to hit cars or pedestrians.
- Match Attack! (
$2.99): A simple puzzle game, which is in 90th place among board games in the App Store.
- Astrå (
$0.90): Face 32 levels as Hemera and fight the darkness in this game with charming visuals and intuitive gameplay;
- Card Crawl (
$4.99): This card game mixes the classic "Patience Games" genre with dungeon crawling games. Curious? Download now!
- Card Thief (
$2.99): Another card game, Card Thief deserved place in our article about the best strategy games, the excuse for not downloading the game is over.
And we've reached the end of this Tuesday's list. Remember that at the end of the week we'll have another list, but if any of the promotions have expired, just let us know in the comments!
