Free iOS And Android Apps of the Week

It is the end of the week once again, and this means it is time for nextpit's biweekly article that features a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Why not make sure your iPhone or Android phone has some interesting app to tide you over the weekend? Check out our list of apps that are normally paid but are free for a limited time only.

We always try to search for games that do not carry the scent of scams or privacy traps but unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we do not review these apps individually. In other words, some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

3D Earth Pro ($14.99): A cool-looking weather app that features plenty of animation.

A cool-looking weather app that features plenty of animation. 80s Music Radio Pro ($0.70): Tune in to your favorite songs from the 1980s with this app.

Tune in to your favorite songs from the 1980s with this app. GoPro BLE Remote ($1.99): This app lets you connect to multiple GoPro devices at once, letting you enjoy a more creative way of shooting videos.

Android games

Heroes Legend ($0.99): You are a summoner who goes around defeating other parties with your heroes of choice.

You are a summoner who goes around defeating other parties with your heroes of choice. Final Castle Defense ($0.99): Train your heroes and use them to repel unending hordes of enemies, the usual tower defense modus operandi is in action here.

Train your heroes and use them to repel unending hordes of enemies, the usual tower defense modus operandi is in action here. Paranormal Territory 2 ($0.49): Want to keep track of how easily you are scared? This game is a good barometer.

Want to keep track of how easily you are scared? This game is a good barometer. Infinite Launch ($1.49): How many satellites can you launch into space without hitting any of your planet's moons? Find out in this game!

How many satellites can you launch into space without hitting any of your planet's moons? Find out in this game! Mr Racer ($4.99): As you press the pedal to the metal, do you have what it takes to capture the chequered flag for each race?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Tape Measurements ($1.99): Figure out the exact measurement reading on a tape with this app.

Figure out the exact measurement reading on a tape with this app. Image Eraser ($0.99): Did someone photobomb your favorite holiday photo? Fret not, here's an app that will hopefully be able to make amends.

Did someone photobomb your favorite holiday photo? Fret not, here's an app that will hopefully be able to make amends. PWM - Password Manager ($1.99): It is never an easy task remembering all your passwords, but this app allows you to secure such confidential information in a single repository.

It is never an easy task remembering all your passwords, but this app allows you to secure such confidential information in a single repository. California 511 Road Conditions ($2.99): This is a very easy way to figure out Caltrans & California Highway Patrol (CHP) information, letting you assess traffic conditions before you set out. This is obviously meant for those in California or planning a trip to the State...

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Drop Flop! ($1.99): Test your reflexes in this unique game where you have to carefully time your taps to catch each ball.

Test your reflexes in this unique game where you have to carefully time your taps to catch each ball. Bumpy World ($1.99): Remember Flappy Bird? This game plays like it, except from a 1st person perspective.

Remember Flappy Bird? This game plays like it, except from a 1st person perspective. Alien: Isolation ($14.99): Experience the fear that Ripley did all those years ago when faced with a lone Xenomorph on a ship...

Experience the fear that Ripley did all those years ago when faced with a lone Xenomorph on a ship... Elite Hero ($1.99): A 2D platformer that rolls back the years as you engage in different enemies across whimsical environments.

A 2D platformer that rolls back the years as you engage in different enemies across whimsical environments. War of Reproduction 3 ($1.99): It is a race where the winner takes all! Strategize your troops and make sure one of them hits the home run!

What do you think of the spread this week? Did you come across anything interesting on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Let us know of your recommendations in the comments!