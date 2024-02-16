Hot topics

Apple's AirPods Max are $100 Cheaper Ahead of President's Day Sale

If you're looking to snag some of the best noise-cancelling headphones this upcoming President's Day, there are now great deals running around ahead of the special event. Particularly, Apple has its AirPods Max slashed by $100 in major retailers. Meaning, you can buy it for $449 or 18 percent off its regular price.

Depending on your color choice, Amazon has the silver and blue options at this low rate while Best Buy offers the headphones at $100 in any colors, including the gray and pink.

Why the Apple AirPods Max remain worthy Bluetooth headphones to buy

Apple's AirPods Max came on the scene at the end of 2020, which makes these headphones a bit dated. But it doesn't mean that they are anything sluggard in terms of features and looks. They remain relatively popular even to this day, and much more that they get discounted occasionally, including the current offer.

Among many high-end over headphones in the market, the AirPods Max easily standout with their design. They get a premium build with the ear cups being made from anodized aluminum while the frame and telescopic arms using stainless-steel. The canopy offers a unique touch as well, thanks to the knit mesh material that goes with the headphones' finish.

There is a button and a digital crown around the ear cups, which provide tactile and flexible playback controls, although you can navigate through the iPhone app as well. If you fancy using hands-free control, the AirPods Max support Siri assistant for voice commands.

Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones
Apple's AirPods Max are available in a wide range of colorways including green. / © Apple

The AirPods Max are among the leading headphones in its class in terms of sound quality. This is because they come with custom dynamic sound drivers that offer phenomenal details accuracy and clarity. Enhancing the audio is the adaptive equalizer and ANC capability that is very effective in suppressing ambient noise. But you can also tap on the transparency mode by just a single press if you want to blend your surrounding.

Apple's AirPods Max also offer a solid battery life. Apple rates the over-ears to last 20 hours with ANC enabled or with the spatial audio used. Additionally, you get a fast charging support on the headphones with a 5-minute plug giving you up to 1.5 hours of usage.

Do you find the Apple AirPods Max attractive at this rate? Which headphones color are you intending to pick if you order one? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

