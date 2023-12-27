Available Now for Free: Mobile Games & Apps for Android and iOS
You got the best smartphone in the world for Christmas and are desperately looking for top apps for iOS and Android that normally cost money but are currently free? We have a hand-picked selection of free apps for Android smartphones and iPhones that are guaranteed to be easy on your Christmas-strapped wallet.
You can find this app selection twice a week at nextpit—we publish it every Tuesday and Saturday. So if you're not just looking for app bargains today, but regularly, why not check back often?
Unlike our top 5 apps of the week, we don't test all of these apps. However, we make sure that the apps are not microtransaction hells and have at least 3.5 stars in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Also important: Many of these promotions are only valid for a few hours or days. So by the time you read this article, one of the free apps may cost money again. Please let us know and we will remove the app from the article.
Another hot tip: If you've seen an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone afterwards.
Android apps that are free for a short time
Android apps for productivity and lifestyle
- alfacase x screen mirror
($4.99):Want to send video streams in up to 4K resolution back and forth between your different devices locally on the network? Then you've come to the right place!
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP)
($4.49):Are you looking for a new Android client for the XMPP messaging protocol? Then take a look at the 4.2-star rated app Conversations - completely free.
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpaper
($3.00):Do you dream of traveling day in, day out? Then use this app to create live wallpapers from the maps of your favorite places for your smartphone.
- Blend Photos - Photo Blender
($2.99):With this app you can create artistic multiple exposures from your photos, plus there are filters and the option to create templates.
Android games
- Relaxing Tangle Pro
($0.49):The Relaxing Tangle Pro app is a kind of virtual fidget spinner that lets you switch off. The application contains a series of relaxing mini-games.
- Fractal Space HD
($2.49):This game is reminiscent of a mixture of the Steam hit "Portal" and the horror movie "Cube". Will you manage to break free?
- IMAGEine Premium
($1.99):Turn your most beautiful photos into virtual puzzles that you have to put back together piece by piece - just the thing for the relaxing time between the years.
- MR RACER : Premium Racing Game
($4.99):Race either alone or in multiplayer mode with friends, including voice chat in this racing game. Who can get through the traffic the fastest?
iOS apps that are free for a short time
iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle
- Super ToDo's
($4.99):You finally want to get your to-dos under control in 2024? Then grab this to-do list app now, available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.
- Orderly - Simple to-do lists
($1.99):If you can't get to grips with Super ToDo's, then take a look at Orderly, which also synchronizes via iCloud.
- Big Clock - Pro Time Widgets
($0.99):You use your iPhone or iPad as a Smart Display with the new standby mode of iOS 17? Then get yourself some fresh clock widgets!
- Easy Spending Budget
($1.99):Another app for good intentions: The Easy Spending Budget spending tracker is designed to help you get a grip on your finances in 2024.
iOS games
- Artificial Superintelligence
($3.99):Forget ChatGPT & Co. In this game, you build your own superintelligence as a startup founder and take over the world.
- Full Moon Night
($0.99):In this mixture of card game and fairy tale adventure, you have to fight your way through various adventures - from Little Red Riding Hood to demons.
That's it, our 17 tips for free apps and mobile games. Which tools and games have you installed? And do you have any other tips for the nextpit community? We look forward to your input in the comments—and otherwise, we'll see you again on Saturday with a fresh batch of free apps!
