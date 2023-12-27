SwitchBot K10+ Review: More Than Just the World's Smallest Robot Vacuum

With the SwitchBot K10+, compactness is key, as it stands as the smallest robot vacuum in the world. Its accompanying suction station is equally compact, adding to the overall low-maintenance appeal alongside the excellent SwitchBot app. This detailed review will explore who would benefit most from the SwitchBot and identify which feature might be considered, quite literally, for the garbage can.

Unpacking and setting up

Setting up the cute robot is simple and straightforward. The SwitchBot app is clearly laid out and packed with settings. You need to clear comparatively little space for the suction function.

Pros:

Quick and easy to set up.

Small suction station.

Even smaller robot.

Wonderful SwitchBot app.

Cons:

Mapping not error-free.

Only one-side brush installed.

Small, smaller, SwitchBot. Seen for the first time at IFA, the SwitchBot K10+ has finally found its way into the nextpit editorial team. Even the first glance at the mini box gives you an idea of what a small cleaning robot, the K10+ is.

The SwitchBot K10+ is just 92 mm high. Even vacuum robots such as the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni (for review) with 95 mm or the Yeedi Cube (for review) with 97 mm look stupid. Only the 78 mm "high" Lefant M210P stacks deeper.

Can it be any smaller? The SwitchBot K10+ fits under any couch. / © nextpit

The SwitchBot K10+ is only available in white. There is a 150 ml dust container under the hood, which you can remove at any time—but you don't have to because that's what the station is for. We also have to praise the compactness of the SwitchBot K10+ base station. The station measures 26.1 × 21 × 32.3 cm and contains a 4 L dust container into which it vacuums the dust collected by the robot.

The compact K10+ is supported by the equally compact base station with suction function. / © nextpit

The SwitchBot K10+ is quickly set up in the SwitchBot app. To achieve this, connect to the Wi-Fi and follow the instructions in the app. Important to know: to add the robot hoover in the app, you must have a 2.4 GHz network on site. After the K10+ has arrived in the app, familiarize yourself with the settings options in the app.

The first mapping of the SwitchBot runs smoothly. However, the result of the mapping is not completely error-free. In the test, the K10+ turns two rooms into four - but that's not so bad. In the map menu, you can subsequently merge or separate rooms and correct room divisions for the SwitchBot.

The mapping is not 100 percent accurate - but no problem: you can edit the rooms afterwards. / © nextpit

While we're on the subject of setting up your map: To protect your corners full of cables from the robot hoover, you can set up no-go zones. This works perfectly in practice. The spot-cleaning function is just as precise. So if more bread crumbs have landed on the floor than in your mouth at breakfast, you can move the K10+ precisely to your position.

You can give the K10+ a helping hand in the SwitchBot app. Create plans and add no-go zones or spot-cleaning spots. / © nextpit

If you'd rather have it clean on a schedule, you can of course also set this up in the app. Here, you can use five settings to specify exactly how and when the cleaning should be carried out.