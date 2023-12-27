Hot topics

OnePlus 12R's Design and Fresh Color Option are Revealed

OnePlus 12 color black sand finish
© OnePlus
OnePlus 12 is not the only device OnePlus is going to introduce for international markets on January 23. It was confirmed by the company this month that the OnePlus 12R will join the flagship. And in its first teaser, the design and two colorways of the OnePlus 12R are shown.

OnePlus 12R design and colors

Following the leaked specs last week, OnePlus itself is officially giving a sneak peek at the upcoming Android smartphone. Particularly, the OnePlus 12R will be available in black and blue finishes and appears to be utilizing a glass back. The latter color is rather fresh given OnePlus has been opting for green and black in its existing and previous flagship offerings.

In terms of aesthetics, the back portion of the handset is shown in the shared material. This suggests it carry over the design of the OnePlus 12 particularly on the rear camera housing. It also confirmed to get a triple camera module helmed by a 50 MP camera, corroborating to the specs published by leaker Max Jambor. Furthermore, it is seen that the alert slider is retained along with the power and volume keys.

OnePlus 12R teaser
OnePlus confirms the colors and design of the OnePlus 12R in a teaser / © OnePlus

OnePlus 12R's upper midrange specs

The front has not been revealed, but based on what we know, it boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. At the same time, a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel is layered on top of the touchscreen.

Underneath the display, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and not with the more capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the pricier OnePlus 12. The base model of the device is said to be available in 8/128 GB while a 16/256 GB setup will also be offered.

Similar to the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R carries a 5,500 mAh battery capacity and support for 100 watts fast charging. The glass back hints it may feature wireless charging as well. Lastly, it should also boot on Android 14 OS.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R should go official for global markets on January 23. The event is specifically commencing at 9:00 AM EST or 6:00 AM PST. According to the company, they will release it to the US and Europe. Unfortunately, there is no word how much the OnePlus 12R will cost.

How much do you think OnePlus should price the OnePlus 12R? And do you intend to buy one next year? Tell us in the comments.

Via: TheVerge

