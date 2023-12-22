Free iOS And Android Apps And Games This Christmas

How have your Christmas preparations been so far? Hopefully, the tree is up and all the decorations are in place. It is now time for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your labors for the year. What better way than to whip out your smartphone and see what apps and games are worth installing? Maybe it is time you tried something new. If so, you've come to the right place as we might have a free app (or two) that will pique your interest.

This article is published twice a week with a new list of free apps and games that do not repeat from the previous article. While the listed apps here are free for a limited time only, there is a chance they might end up as paid by the time you read it.

Check out our list of games and apps for the week. We do check and make sure are free from scams and privacy concerns, but understand that this list is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we do not review these apps individually. Hence, some of them might contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Joy Walls ( $1.20) : Want to spruce up your phone with new 4K wallpapers? This app does exactly that.

Want to spruce up your phone with new 4K wallpapers? This app does exactly that. Home Workouts No Equipment Pro ( $1.49) : Prepare yourself for the new year by transforming into a new you right at home!

Prepare yourself for the new year by transforming into a new you right at home! Relaxing Tangle Pro ( $0.49) : This is a strangely relaxing app as you interact with numerous visuals.

Android Games

IMAGEine Premium ( $1.99 ) : Here is a puzzle game that lets you enjoy putting the pieces together with your photos.

: Here is a puzzle game that lets you enjoy putting the pieces together with your photos. MR RACER ( $4.99 ) : An adrenaline-pumping racer game where you take to the streets and try to be the first to cross the finish line.

: An adrenaline-pumping racer game where you take to the streets and try to be the first to cross the finish line. Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ) : The galaxy is in peril with an invading alien force. Do you have what it takes to drive the enemy back?

: The galaxy is in peril with an invading alien force. Do you have what it takes to drive the enemy back? Highway Game ( $1.99 ) : You've just gotten a brand-new car, and it is time to give it an Italian tune-up on the highway by avoiding obstacles.

: You've just gotten a brand-new car, and it is time to give it an Italian tune-up on the highway by avoiding obstacles. WindWings ( $1.99 ): A space shooter title that will see you save the galaxy (once again) with plenty of power-ups to choose from.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Villages ( $6.99 ): A comprehensive golf cart GPS app to help you find your way around the green.

A comprehensive golf cart GPS app to help you find your way around the green. gTasks Pro ( $19.99 ): Synchronize your tasks with Google/Gmail and across your Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices. It doesn't get any more convenient than this.

Synchronize your tasks with Google/Gmail and across your Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices. It doesn't get any more convenient than this. Voice Recorder Pro ( $1.99 ): Need a voice recording app? Perhaps this one is suitable for your needs.

Need a voice recording app? Perhaps this one is suitable for your needs. Week Calendar Pro ( $1.99 ): If you want an alternative calendar app on your iPhone, this fits the bill.

iOS games

PlunderChess ( $0.99 ) : This is the traditional chess game with a twist. Gain the capabilities of the piece you captured!

: This is the traditional chess game with a twist. Gain the capabilities of the piece you captured! King of Defense Premium ( $4.99 ): This is a tower defense title that is full of amazing graphics and gameplay.

This is a tower defense title that is full of amazing graphics and gameplay. Artificial Superintelligence ( $3.99 ): Since you are on the quest to build the world's first AI, make sure you train it right!

Since you are on the quest to build the world's first AI, make sure you train it right! Project V90 ( $0.99 ) : This is a fast-paced, side-scrolling shooter that requires precision and lightning-fast reflexes.

: This is a fast-paced, side-scrolling shooter that requires precision and lightning-fast reflexes. Eden World Builder ( $1.99 ): A world-building game that is limited only by your imagination.

Well, that's all for now as you gear yourself up for the year-end festivities! We hope that some of them were interesting for you! Do you have a recommended app or game that you would like to share? Do let us know in the comments!