Google's Pixel Watch at $199 Makes a Terrific Gift Idea (50% Off)

Although the holidays are soon to kick off, there's still a chance to pick up some fantastic presents that would arrive before Christmas. Among them is Google's first Pixel Watch which has returned to its best price at $199 on Amazon, saving you $200 off (50 percent) the original cost of the cellular variant.

As part of the ongoing sale, you can also snag the GPS-only model at $199 in all colors. However, it makes sense if you just opt for the cellular-capable variant at the same price.

Why the Google Pixel Watch is a recommended smartwatch to pair with any Android smartphone

Despite being a year old, the Google Pixel Watch (review) still functions relatively great as a smartwatch, especially now that it's become more affordable. It has a unique round pebble form and convex glass that help it stand out against other smartwatch alternatives in the market. And because of the lightweight build, the Pixel Watch doesn't bother when you wear it to sleep or in workouts.

Its AMOLED screen is bright and crisp and quickly responds to inputs even if you're wearing gloves. The top is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 panel and enclosed in a sturdy stainless-steel material. You can consider bringing the watch in swimming, too, in addition to outdoor exercises. It gets an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and a 50-meter swimproofing.

Google Pixel Watch with an AMOLED design and stainless steel build. / © nextpit

Likewise, the Pixel Watch is no slouch in terms of what matters most in a smartwatch–health and fitness tracking. The ECG is coupled with an all-day heart rate and blood oxygen level measurement along with Afib for detecting irregularities in the heart. Those active individuals can also benefit from the Daily Readiness Score that tells you if you're fit to push your training for today.

While its battery life is only rated for a day from a full charge, it is difficult to care about that much given the hugely discounted price. Even to offset this, there's a wireless charging support through a custom charging puck. Above all, Amazon listed to deliver the Pixel Watch ahead of Christmas if you order one today.

Are you looking to buy the Pixel Watch as a gift? What do you think of it at its current rate? Tell us in the comments and if you'd like to see more smartwatch offers.