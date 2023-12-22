Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Could Tap Google's Bard AI Capabilities

Samsung is widely rumored to launch the Galaxy S24 in January next year, which is unlike with recent Galaxy S Unpacked events that happened in February. While the company has not confirmed any details or sorts about the event, a leaked teaser has now revealed even the exact time of the keynote alongside a hint of Galaxy AI.

The previous reports indicated the Unpacked will happen on January 17, 2024, and will be held in San Jose in California. Leaker Evan Blass is corroborating the idea by sharing a short clip on X of what appears as a part of countdown to the upcoming event.

In the post that has seemingly taken down, the exact event schedule is highlighted on January 18, 3:00 AM in local South Korean time, which translates to January 17 at 10:00 PM in US Pacific Standard Time (PST). A timer is also attached that goes to the last second on when the Unpacked will start along with a note for a livestream option to watch the event.

Samsung Galaxy S24's Unpacked event
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked shows the Galaxy AI will be in focus. / © X/u/EvanBlass

The leaked teaser also shows an animation of stars that transform into a text and reads as “Galaxy AI is coming”. Interestingly, the stars resemble the Google Bard's icon branding, although the hues are different. So far, there is no official confirmation if Samsung plans to utilize a Google Bard or Gemini-powered AI on the upcoming Galaxy flagship smartphones. Regardless, the teaser likely points to this possibility.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 trio is expected to debut with on-board generative AI capabilities, including the ability for wallpaper generation and real-time translation, among others. Elsewhere, the Galaxy S24 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with some countries getting the Exynos 2400 variant. Additionally, bigger RAM and memory configurations are planned for the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, too.

Earlier this week, official-looking images of the Galaxy S24 have surfaced, confirming the new colors, updated design with flatter frames, and thinner bezels. The entire Galaxy S24 range is said to undercut many of their competitors by retaining this year's Galaxy S23 pricing.

Do you think the Galaxy S24 is shaping up as an exciting upgrade from the Galaxy S23? Tell us in the comments.

Source: X/u/EVleaks

