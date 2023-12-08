Download These Free Apps and Games Before They Go Paid

Now that we have come to the end of the week, it is time to take stock of the apps you have on your phone and see whether there is anything new that will catch your fancy. We publish this article twice each week to ensure a fresh list of apps and games is presented each time.

We do take the trouble of scouring the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the hunt for free apps and games for your iPhone or Android smartphone. Do take note that whatever is listed here is free for a limited time only, and there is no way of telling when this list will revert to its paid status.

Without much further ado, here is our list of games and apps for the week. We have checked them out to ensure they are free from scams and privacy concerns. However, do note that this list is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection each week. We did not review each of these apps individually, so you might stumble upon some that contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Power Audio Plus Music Player ( $0.49) : If you do not want to jump aboard the music streaming bandwagon and prefer sticking to MP3s, this might be worth checking out.

90s Music Radio Pro ( $1.49) : Relive music from the 1990s with this app.

Android Games

Heroes Legend: Epic Fantasy ( $0.99 ) : Pit your skills against players from all over the world in this epic fantasy game. You wield the title as the Greatest Summoner, can you live up to your name?

: Pit your skills against players from all over the world in this epic fantasy game. You wield the title as the Greatest Summoner, can you live up to your name? Word Mania: Brainy Word Games (6 .49 ) : Do you have what it takes to solve different types of word puzzles?

: Do you have what it takes to solve different types of word puzzles? Evertale ( $0.99 ) : You roam around different places, catching monsters and training them to go up against other monsters in battles. Sounds familiar?

: You roam around different places, catching monsters and training them to go up against other monsters in battles. Sounds familiar? AceSpeeder 3 ( $0.49 ) : A kart racing game that is set in the future, where you have insane vehicle design and crazy tracks.

: A kart racing game that is set in the future, where you have insane vehicle design and crazy tracks. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ( $0.99 ): It is a high stakes situation where you want to preserve your life, so do all you can to survive against the zombie apocalypse!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Full Fitness: Workout Trainer ( $3.99 ): If you are highly disciplined, then this app is worth checking out to keep lean and trim.

If you are highly disciplined, then this app is worth checking out to keep lean and trim. Memorize Pi Digits ( $3 ): Challenge your memory by memorizing the Pi digit. Set the difficulty setting and see how far you can go!

Challenge your memory by memorizing the Pi digit. Set the difficulty setting and see how far you can go! MDScan and OCR ( $4.99 ): Your phone can be a mobile document scanner these days. It even comes with Optical Character Recognition!

Your phone can be a mobile document scanner these days. It even comes with Optical Character Recognition! DogTrack ( $7.99 ): If you love tracking with your dogs, this app makes the experience a more measurable one for statistics buffs.

If you love tracking with your dogs, this app makes the experience a more measurable one for statistics buffs. Text Case ( $2.99 ): For nerds who are looking for a text transformation utility, it is as powerful as you make it to be.

iOS games

13's ( $1.99 ) : A number-matching puzzler that is sure to tickle your brain.

: A number-matching puzzler that is sure to tickle your brain. Eden - World Builder ( $1.99 ): How creative would you be if you were given a free rein in building your own world from scratch?

How creative would you be if you were given a free rein in building your own world from scratch? Street Kart ( $1.99 ): A karting game that is a huge favorite with NASCAR fans. Test your skills against the other drivers!

A karting game that is a huge favorite with NASCAR fans. Test your skills against the other drivers! My City: Love Story ( $3.99 ) : What happens when two teens meet and fall in love? Find out in this game!

: What happens when two teens meet and fall in love? Find out in this game! Hydropuzzle ( $0.99 ): A short text puzzle adventure game that requires you to use your gray matter.

We hope that our selection of apps and games this week bore something interesting for you. Do you have an interesting app or game that you would like to share with us? Do let us know in the comments!