Google's Pixel Buds Pro are Cheaper Than Ever for $118 (41% Off)

Although Google is new to making headphones, its Pixel Buds Pro are already proven as some of the best ANC earbuds in their class. Now, an ongoing sale on Amazon has put the headphones at a new low price of $118, which is a dollar cheaper compared to the Black Friday listing we saw.

Except for the new Blue Bay finish introduced along with Pixel 8, all color options of the Pixel Buds Pro are covered by this sale, which includes calm black, playful orange, blue, and green hues. Regardless of which you are picking, though, all are paired with a white charging case.

Why the Google Pixel Buds Pro are great headphones to pair with your Android handset

Despite the Pixel Buds Pro (review) being Google's first foray into high-end wireless headphones, they admirably delivered a phenomenal package. The buds come with a lightweight and discreet build for a comfortable fit, and they also sport exterior touches unique to them. Additionally, you can find an IPX4 water-resistant that keeps the in-ear protected from sweat and accidental splashes during workouts.

In terms of sound, the Pixel Buds Pro features large 11 mm audio drivers for a solid output with more prominent bass. But if you want to customize this to your liking, it can easily be done through the equalizer that offers extensive controls. More importantly, the Pixel Buds Pro's ANC performs superbly in all scenarios, which is then paired with an intelligent transparency mode for ambient awareness.

Google Pixel Buds being used by a person
Google's Pixel Buds Pro in Lemon Grass or green colorway. / © nextpit

Users who prefer immersive sound can also appreciate spatial audio with head tracking. There are also thoughtful connectivity features that anyone can benefit from, such as seamless pairing and switching through Google Fast Pair. Likewise, Google Assistant works relatively flawlessly on the Pixel Buds Pro.

Battery life is another area the Pixel Buds Pro impressively excels at. You can get up to 31 hours of running time with the noise-canceling switched off and slightly lower when the mode is off. A neat feature for the charging case is a wireless charging support that you won't find in some competitors.

So if you've been in the market for great ANC earbuds that won't break the bank, the Pixel Buds Pro at $118 are a smart purchase. And if given a chance, which headphones' color do you intend to pick? 

