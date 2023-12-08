Galaxy S24 Ultra Photos Leaked: What's Different than Before?

With 2024 on the horizon, there is no shortage of Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks lately. Following the specifications and official-looking renders of the Galaxy S24 trio , a new set of alleged live photos of the Galaxy S24 Ultra sitting side-by-side with the Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaced, giving the world a peek at the rumored titanium frame.

Tipster Ice Universe shared images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra compared to its predecessor on X, showcasing mostly the new titanium chassis in a silver finish alongside the bottom and side profiles. We can easily deduce how the top-to-bottom section is more angular, while the corners are visibly less tapered compared to this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra (review).

Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra with its titanium chassis and bottom profile compared to the aluminum Galaxy S23 Ultra. / © X/u/IceUniverse

There are also minor iterations to the buttons and profiles. The speaker was redesigned to feature a single slit as opposed to grilled holes, for instance. The side keys do appear to be slightly wider as well. Even the bottom of the S Pen can be seen to be flatter and bulged less, but it's unclear whether this is a hint of a new stylus design. Furthermore, one of the microphone holes has been repositioned at the top.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra has a new titanium frame and slightly wider buttons. / © X/u/IceUniverse

In a separate post, the front of the upcoming device was spotted once again, showing a flat front display panel and more prominent yet uniform bezels surrounding it. This view also depicts a boxier form factor of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra has a flat panel and boxy form factor. / © X/u/IceUniverse

Samsung is believed to host the Unpacked event on January 17 in San Jose, California, where it plans to launch the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra. There's a chance the first smart ring tracker of the company may also be revealed then.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 trio will be available right after the event. Inital shipments are expected to arrive on January 26 in major markets, including the USA and Samsung's home country, South Korea.

What do you think of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's looks and build? Do you prefer a flat display over a curved one? We look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments.