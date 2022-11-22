Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

Every single week, we at NextPit are tasked with searching for free app deals on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available as such on a temporary basis. After all, who doesn't like free stuff?

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week. Of course, the usual caveat applies: at the time of publishing, these apps are free, but might not be so by the time you read this. Google Play Store promos on apps are particular easy to search for, but things get more complicated when it comes to App Store promotions, as Apple does not normally specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Quick tip: Whenever you discover an interesting app or game in our list but do not need to use it just yet (or lack the tons of memory it requires), you can install the app first. After doing so, delete it from your device as the app will already become part of your app library where you can install it again for free when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Relaxing Sleep Sounds Pro ( $0.99 ) : Having trouble falling asleep each night? Perhaps this particular app can help you out.

: Having trouble falling asleep each night? Perhaps this particular app can help you out. GFX Tool Pro ( $0.49 ) : This app lets you modify the way your smartphone presents itself in terms of graphics.

: This app lets you modify the way your smartphone presents itself in terms of graphics. Equalizer - Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ) : Boost the bass levels on your smartphone with this app.

: Boost the bass levels on your smartphone with this app. Batrix ($0.99 ) : This live wallpaper app might chew through your battery life faster than usual, but it certainly makes for a cooler handset!

: This live wallpaper app might chew through your battery life faster than usual, but it certainly makes for a cooler handset! Volume Booster Max Pro ($1.99 ): This app is a pathway to a louder audio experience on your smartphone that some consider to be unnatural.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

SLOC ($1.99) : Here is a 2D Rubik's Cube puzzler that should get your brain juices flowing.

: Here is a 2D Rubik's Cube puzzler that should get your brain juices flowing. Words & Cards Pro ($0.49) : Offering original gameplay with a quartet of different game modes, this will surely keep you hooked!

: Offering original gameplay with a quartet of different game modes, this will surely keep you hooked! World Conqueror 1945 ($0.99) : Did you play Risk as a child? If so, this game might bring back fond memories.

: Did you play Risk as a child? If so, this game might bring back fond memories. Everybody's RPG ($0.99) : An old-school RPG that will certainly roll back the years with its pixelated graphics.

: An old-school RPG that will certainly roll back the years with its pixelated graphics. Fastar ($0.99) : A rhythm game that requires you to be one with the Force to make sure your hand-eye-ear coordination is nothing short of perfect.

: A rhythm game that requires you to be one with the Force to make sure your hand-eye-ear coordination is nothing short of perfect. Demon Hunter: Premium ($0.99) : Build your own champion as you seek to vanquish evil forces, making this the perfect game for those who are sick and tired of generic hack-and-slash titles out there.

: Build your own champion as you seek to vanquish evil forces, making this the perfect game for those who are sick and tired of generic hack-and-slash titles out there. Missile Dude RPG ($1.99) : You have enemies to kill. Tons of them. And what better way to get rid of them than using missiles?

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

AirDisk Pro ( $2.99 ): Store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch as you connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over Wi-Fi.

Store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch as you connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over Wi-Fi. FunctionCalc ($0.99) : More than a regular calculator, it handles functions as well.

: More than a regular calculator, it handles functions as well. Hovertimer ($0.99) : Combine this app with your favorite notes or mind-map app as you use it as a stopwatch, countdown or clock.

: Combine this app with your favorite notes or mind-map app as you use it as a stopwatch, countdown or clock. Leaf Identification ($2.99) : Identify the plants you see by scanning the leaf.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Match Attack! ($1.99) : How fast can you make matches? Be the fastest and you are guaranteed to win!

: How fast can you make matches? Be the fastest and you are guaranteed to win! IQ Test Pro Edition ($2.99) : So you think you're a genius? Let's see just how this game tests your smarts.

: So you think you're a genius? Let's see just how this game tests your smarts. Typr ($0.99): Increase your words-per-minute rate through this game, which surely will not be as fun as Typing of the Dead.

Increase your words-per-minute rate through this game, which surely will not be as fun as Typing of the Dead. My Pet Arcade ($0.99) : Play classic iOS games with sprites that have been replaced by those of your pets!

: Play classic iOS games with sprites that have been replaced by those of your pets! Egyptian Senet ($1.99) : Explore an ancient Egyptian board game with this app and see what kept the ancients occupied all those millennia ago.

: Explore an ancient Egyptian board game with this app and see what kept the ancients occupied all those millennia ago. Sootly ($1.99) : An English word game that you have never experienced before which should keep you hooked.

: An English word game that you have never experienced before which should keep you hooked. Shadow of Death ($0.99) : A dark fantasy epic that lets you level up your party of heroes as you seek to vanquish evil from the land.

: A dark fantasy epic that lets you level up your party of heroes as you seek to vanquish evil from the land. Moto Hero ($1.99) : An endless bike riding game that well, requires you to be at the top of your game to remain on two wheels!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.