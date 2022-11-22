Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is $300 off on this early Black Friday deal

If it is your first time looking for a foldable smartphone, look nowhere else than at what Samsung is offering. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the smaller and cheaper foldable —which is now $300 off during this early Black Friday deal on Amazon.

Amazon has listed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with attractive pricing in all configurations. The graphite variant in 256GB storage size particularly received the biggest reduction with 28 percent off, bringing the clamshell to $759 from $1059. It's also the all-time lowest price ever recorded.

But if you feel like going with the gold, purple, or blue paint jobs, these options are cheaper too. With the same onboard memory choice at 256GB, you can buy any of the colors mentioned for $200 cheaper, which is still a solid offer.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Early Black Friday deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 put it at its lowest price ever. To device database

Why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a popular foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a compact form factor compared to the bulky Galaxy Z Fold 4. And despite Samsung keeping the very pocketable size, it still made the device more robust, thanks to an improved hinge and tougher glass. And unlike many foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has IPX8 dust and water resistance as extra protection.

At the center of the device is a fast and beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen coupled with a useful secondary display measured at 1.9-inch at the front. According to Samsung, the inner display is more durable than its predecessor. Likewise, each folded and unfolded side houses a camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's stronger hinge and display / © NextPit

As we noted in our review, the battery capacity of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is bigger. At the same time, the efficient and powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip helps provide much better battery life. Lastly, faster wireless charging is also a welcome addition.

This rare deal is good until supplies last. So, it's better to act fast and now wait for Black Friday to kick in. Do you love to see more foldable offers? Let us know in the comment section.