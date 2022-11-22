Big discount: Google's Pixel Watch is down to record-low of $299

Google is giving you a good reason to buy the Pixel Watch . The smartwatch that was launched last month is seeing its first big discount this Black Friday week. Amazon is selling the non-LTE variant of the Pixel Watch for $299, which is $50 cheaper than the usual cost.

Surprisingly, the deal on Amazon slashes the price of all Pixel Watch color options. It means you can choose from the four case and band combinations. Just note that these are Wi-Fi models. Nonetheless, its features are the same as the cellular-capable model and it's not a problem since we're always bringing our smartphones with us.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch Save $50 when you order the Google Pixel Watch from Amazon. To device database

Why Pixel Watch is a favored smartwatch for Android users

We like how Google made the Pixel Watch look and feel premium design. The glass and stainless steel are curved producing a pebble-like form. It has a crisp and bright always-on AMOLED display paired with a 5 ATM water resistance.

In terms of features, the Pixel Watch is blessed with reliable Fitbit tracking capabilities but is based on the latest Wear OS software of the search giant. Users can expect accurate heart rate tracking on top of ECG and sleep monitoring. There are also life-saving features like fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Google Pixel Watch with an AMOLED design and stainless steel build / © NextPit

Unlike other Fitbit smartwatches, the Pixel-branded wearable gets extensive smart usage ranging from wireless payment with broader compatibility to Bluetooth voice calling and app support. Users can also tap the watch to control smart home devices either through touch or with Google Assistant.

If you're on the greener side of Android, the Pixel Watch could be a good starter. It has one of the best smartwatches designs we've seen in addition to the solid software abilities that Google is known to offer. Meanwhile, let us know if you want to see more Google offers like this.