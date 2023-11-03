Free Apps and Games for Your iPhone or Android This Weekend

Just like every weekend, it is time for nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android phone. Join us as we list applications that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only.

We always try to seek games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but bear in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Audio Converter - MP4 to MP3 ( $2.99) : As the name says, take your MP4 video or audio files and convert them to MP3 audio files for better compatibility.

QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $2.49) : Already listed a few days back, this app scans barcodes or QR codes and stores them for later use, and decodes their data for you.

Screenshot Pro - Auto trimming ( $2.99) : Remove unnecessary display elements from your screen captures, like the navigation and status bars.

Android Games

Sky Wings VIP ( $0.99 ) : A vertical shoot-em-up with nice voxel-style graphics and a ship upgrade system.

: A vertical shoot-em-up with nice voxel-style graphics and a ship upgrade system. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) : Think running a restaurant is easy? Then prove your chops by preparing all the dishes in time and leaving the customers happy.

: Think running a restaurant is easy? Then prove your chops by preparing all the dishes in time and leaving the customers happy. WindWings ( $1.99 ): Another shoot-em-up in the classic style of Space Invaders, Galaga, Galaxian, Xevious, Truxton, Batsugun, GigaWings, Radiant Silvergun, Ikaruga, and so many other titles.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather Now ( $24.99 ): If you are looking for an extra spark to your weather forecast, this app includes nice 3D animations simulating the Earth and some of the atmospheric effects.

If you are looking for an extra spark to your weather forecast, this app includes nice 3D animations simulating the Earth and some of the atmospheric effects. Sheet Music Scanner ( $4.99 ): Digitize sheet music and catalog them on your iPhone or iPad. The app also allows you to listen to the scanned song by selecting the instrument and speed to simulate the playback.

Digitize sheet music and catalog them on your iPhone or iPad. The app also allows you to listen to the scanned song by selecting the instrument and speed to simulate the playback. PXL - mosaic art ( $3.99 ): Transform regular pictures into even more special memories by creating collages, applying mosaic effects, and making GIFs, posters, and invites.

Transform regular pictures into even more special memories by creating collages, applying mosaic effects, and making GIFs, posters, and invites. Calculator Easy HD ( $0.99 ): An alternative to the default iOS/iPadOS calculator with support for high-resolution displays, dark mode, and more.

An alternative to the default iOS/iPadOS calculator with support for high-resolution displays, dark mode, and more. DayCost Pro ( $2.99 ): Another app to register your daily expenses and help you find why the salary ended before the month.

iOS games

Trippy Escape: Mindeater ( $3.99 ): Escape this twisted world by solving puzzles like in classic point-and-click adventure games like Maniac Mansion, The 7th Guest, and other classics.

Escape this twisted world by solving puzzles like in classic point-and-click adventure games like Maniac Mansion, The 7th Guest, and other classics. Shock Clock Arcade ( $2.99 ) : Jump between clocks by tapping on them when the clock hand points in the right direction. An interesting twist on the tired endless runner formula by minimalist game expert Andrey Spencer.

: Jump between clocks by tapping on them when the clock hand points in the right direction. An interesting twist on the tired endless runner formula by minimalist game expert Andrey Spencer. PlunderChess ( $0.99 ): A chess game where captured pieces add special powers to your piece? Someone is playing too much Mega Man, apparently.

A chess game where captured pieces add special powers to your piece? Someone is playing too much Mega Man, apparently. Tarantula vs Snake ( $1.99 ): On the topic of remixing old classic games, this one mixes the traditional Snake minigame with oldies like JezzBall (hi WEP fans!)

On the topic of remixing classic games, this one mixes the traditional Snake minigame with oldies like JezzBall (hi WEP fans!) My City: After School ( $3.99 ): It is Persona for young kids! I am kidding, invite your school friends to a series of activities in the park, and leave the zombies, ghosts, or other scary things to the PlayStation classic.

Hopefully, you would have found our selections to kick off this week entertaining. Did something interesting catch your eye, or is there an app or game on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you would like to recommend? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!