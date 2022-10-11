Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these Pro versions for free!

If you want to switch things up on your smartphone, we proudly offer a list full of options this Tuesday. We have specially curated apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones that are available for free for a limited time only! Let us show you how you can get your hands on these precious app downloads without having to empty your bank account.

This is because the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store offer discounts and promotions on a regular basis where you can obtain paid apps for free, albeit for a limited time only.

We have rounded up these free apps and listed them for you, unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not install all the apps listed below, where some of the apps in that list are also paid. However, do proceed with some degree of caution because some of these might require microtransactions to help you go further in the game.

What are NextPit's highlights in this list? I suppose if you are in need of a pick-me-up when the world has come crashing on you, then Best U might be worth checking out as this app is like a portable, positive-talking friend.

Tip: Do you want to keep the free app for the future—but don't need it right now? Just download and install it once, and uninstall it if you need the space. This way, it will still be added to and kept in your list of purchased apps, and you can download it again in the future for free once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

GFX Tool Pro ( $0.49 ): This app will target those who spend plenty of time gaming on their smartphones, letting you turn on HDR graphics, display the FPS, and adjust the resolution while offering customized crosshair designs.

): This app will target those who spend plenty of time gaming on their smartphones, letting you turn on HDR graphics, display the FPS, and adjust the resolution while offering customized crosshair designs. Premium Camera ( $3.99 ) : This app does not come with any ads and is compatible with different mobile and wearable devices. You can even create unique shots with a green screen background, and the built-in timer lets you take photos at intervals for more creative shots.

: This app does not come with any ads and is compatible with different mobile and wearable devices. You can even create unique shots with a green screen background, and the built-in timer lets you take photos at intervals for more creative shots. Battery Widget ( $0.99 ): Sick and tired of your standard battery meter shown on your smartphone? Then this app will spruce things up a bit with a highly customizable method of showing off the remaining battery life.

): Sick and tired of your standard battery meter shown on your smartphone? Then this app will spruce things up a bit with a highly customizable method of showing off the remaining battery life. Unit Converter ( $7.99 ): With over 12,800 unit conversions, it does not matter whether you are dealing with currency, measurements, temperature, volume, or weight - this app does it all!

): With over 12,800 unit conversions, it does not matter whether you are dealing with currency, measurements, temperature, volume, or weight - this app does it all! 150X Duplicate Remover Pro ( $0.49 ): Here is a quick way of freeing up space on your smartphone - by installing this app. You can then detect and delete all duplicate images, videos, audios & documents with a single click using the built-in AI.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Hero's 2nd Memory ( $0.99 ): This is a rather interesting 'shooting' RPG, where you embark on a quest to free humanity from the stranglehold of a growing, monstrous power.

): This is a rather interesting 'shooting' RPG, where you embark on a quest to free humanity from the stranglehold of a growing, monstrous power. Best U ( $1.99 ): They say that stick and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you. I beg to differ - words are important in building up one's self-esteem, and this app will do nothing but provide you with warm words and compliments to inspire you!

): They say that stick and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you. I beg to differ - words are important in building up one's self-esteem, and this app will do nothing but provide you with warm words and compliments to inspire you! Chicken Tournament ( $2.00 ): This is a unique FPS that lets you blow some steam when your frustrations come home to roost - pitting you right smack in the middle of the ancient and everlasting conflict between chicken and farmer...

): This is a unique FPS that lets you blow some steam when your frustrations come home to roost - pitting you right smack in the middle of the ancient and everlasting conflict between chicken and farmer... WordMix Pro ( $2.00 ): Fancy giving your brain a workout each day? WordMix Pro is a fun and addictive word dice game that will appeal to those who love crossword puzzles and anagrams.

): Fancy giving your brain a workout each day? WordMix Pro is a fun and addictive word dice game that will appeal to those who love crossword puzzles and anagrams. Escape Balls ( $0.49 ): This epic 2D arcade game offers dozens of levels that are full of obstacles, where you control the ball using your finger to escape falling obstacles.

): This epic 2D arcade game offers dozens of levels that are full of obstacles, where you control the ball using your finger to escape falling obstacles. WeaponWar! ( $0.99 ): This is one game that deals with nothing else but weapons, where it is your goal to make sure that you will be able to win each round while upgrading your weapon along the way.

): This is one game that deals with nothing else but weapons, where it is your goal to make sure that you will be able to win each round while upgrading your weapon along the way. Coin Princess ( $0.99 ): I guess this is some sort of twisted Mario-sque setting, where you are to escape from a castle that is full of devils in an RPG setting.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Calculator Advanced ( $0.99 ): Mathematicians, here is something interesting that will help you save time. The Fx will save your formulas, allowing you to easily perform calculations that you want using these formulas. After saving the formula, there is no more need to rewrite it.

): Mathematicians, here is something interesting that will help you save time. The Fx will save your formulas, allowing you to easily perform calculations that you want using these formulas. After saving the formula, there is no more need to rewrite it. RGB Keyboard ( $1.99 ): Want to spruce up your virtual keyboard on the device with animated lighting? This app gets the job done, offering a RGB keyboard experience with customizable animated keyboard lighting.

): Want to spruce up your virtual keyboard on the device with animated lighting? This app gets the job done, offering a RGB keyboard experience with customizable animated keyboard lighting. Maglev: Your own AI hedge fun ( $9.99 ): Times are difficult, and we live in a turbulent era where investments do go up in a puff of smoke all too easily. With this app, you can protect your wealth through whatever crisis that arises with Maglev by using this independent automated investing assistant to help transform and build hedge fund-grade investment portfolios with return projection and risk management.

): Times are difficult, and we live in a turbulent era where investments do go up in a puff of smoke all too easily. With this app, you can protect your wealth through whatever crisis that arises with Maglev by using this independent automated investing assistant to help transform and build hedge fund-grade investment portfolios with return projection and risk management. NotifiNote ( $0.99 ): Ever wished you could retrieve some of your notes on a frequent basis without having to relaunch a particular app? This app makes it happen by letting you store your note as notification for easy viewing.

): Ever wished you could retrieve some of your notes on a frequent basis without having to relaunch a particular app? This app makes it happen by letting you store your note as notification for easy viewing. WikiCompass ( $0.99 ): Awaken the sense of wonder that is within you with this app, where it will detect where you are and provide you with nifty trivia of the corresponding entries in Wikipedia!

These mobile games are free for iOS

Crystal Cove ( $2.99 ): You will have to move your triangle around the board to match three or more colors together to make them disappear. There will be power-ups, combos, and multipliers to help you in your quest.

): You will have to move your triangle around the board to match three or more colors together to make them disappear. There will be power-ups, combos, and multipliers to help you in your quest. ScrewAttapp ( $0.99 ): Combining Flappy Bird and Metroid, this is one game that requires a careful balance of reflexes and strategy to advance.

): Combining Flappy Bird and Metroid, this is one game that requires a careful balance of reflexes and strategy to advance. Trippy Escape: Mindeater ( $0.99 ): Try not to go nuts with this game as you play the role of the protagonist - Cordelia, in a quest to escape her own mind while viewing the world through her eyes.

): Try not to go nuts with this game as you play the role of the protagonist - Cordelia, in a quest to escape her own mind while viewing the world through her eyes. Rise of King Arthur ( $0.99 ): Get some Diablo-like RPG action on your mobile device where you recruit heroes and nurture them until they become extremely powerful, letting you become the ultimate king at the end.

): Get some Diablo-like RPG action on your mobile device where you recruit heroes and nurture them until they become extremely powerful, letting you become the ultimate king at the end. Crazy Run ( $4.99 ): Now here is an interesting endless runner game, except that you control a stickman who attempts to get through block after block. It requires just one finger to play the game, and there are three types of blocks to navigate through. Perfect for eye-hand coordination!

): Now here is an interesting endless runner game, except that you control a stickman who attempts to get through block after block. It requires just one finger to play the game, and there are three types of blocks to navigate through. Perfect for eye-hand coordination! Pancak3r ( $0.99 ): Do you enjoy Jenga? This is Jenga, except that it is far less messy and it deals with pancakes. See how high you can stack pancakes up until the entire tower topples!

): Do you enjoy Jenga? This is Jenga, except that it is far less messy and it deals with pancakes. See how high you can stack pancakes up until the entire tower topples! Drop Flop! ( $2.99 ): Here is yet another game that tests your finger reflex skills by tapping the screen to drop a ball, of which you need to catch it.

We hope that our efforts have not been in vain, that you would have found some interesting new apps. Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!