OnePlus is slashing up to $250 off across its flagship phones and headphones

OnePlus is pulling out all stops as they join the two-day exclusive Amazon Prime Day event. The highlights are this year's OnePlus 10 Pro that gets huge savings of $150 while the OnePlus 9 (Pro) from last year is even offered with up to a whopping 42 percent off. The company is also generous enough to extend the offer with its Nord lineup.

OnePlus joins the two-day Amazon Prime Day.

An up to $250 discount will be given for the OnePlus 9 (Pro) series.

OnePlus is also offering the OnePlus Buds Pro and Watch at their best prices yet.

For Amazon Prime members, this could be the best time to own one of the OnePlus 5G-capable Android handsets or headphones. The company is slashing the prices of its smartphones and wearable offerings available until October 12. That means you have more than a day to take advantage of these deals.

Which is a better Prime deal: OnePlus 10 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro in 128GB storage is down to $650 for this Prime Day. Conversely, the older yet still powerful OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a fast 120Hz AMOLED display and Hasselblad optics is available for crazy low of $590. These prices match the previous best deals we saw.

Depending on how much you are willing to spend, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks to be a better deal as it has a newer and more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Furthermore, the software support paired with it is guaranteed to last longer. Afterall, the $60 difference between the two flagships is considerably miniscule.

Midrange Nord N20 and N200 at their lowest prices

In addition to two flagship devices, the company is also sweetening the pot for Prime members by lowering the prices of the Nord N20 and Nord N200. These midrange Android devices also boast 5G connectivity, solid battery capacities, and decent camera setup in a slightly compact form factor. The OnePlus Nord N20 is 23 percent cheaper at $230 and the Nord N200 is down to its lowest price of $190.

OnePlus and Nord headphones are incredibly cheap

OnePlus is expanding the offer to the Buds wireless earbuds and OnePlus Watch as well as on the new Nord Buds. The premium OnePlus Buds Pro headphones come with ANC and solid battery life are now cheaply priced for $90. On our review, we liked how it output good sound paired with effective noise cancelling. If you don't need fast charging on your headset, OnePlus Buds Z2 at a discounted price of $60 is a good deal too.

It's unclear if Amazon and OnePlus will hold the same discounts after the Amazon Prime Day event. Regardless, which OnePlus device are you planning to get? Let us know your answers in the comment section.