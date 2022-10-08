Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Are you ready to check out our weekly Top 5 apps for Android and/or iOS that you should try out? Unlike our current selection of temporarily free apps, we have tried the apps out for ourselves and will inform you if there are any in-app purchases or other additional costs. So sit back, relax, and download the app(s) that you find exciting!

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the five free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check the Top 5 apps of last week. This week, there will be something somber to think about—death, a state of being which is inevitable for all living things. However, how would it feel if you were to be the one bringing souls over to the afterlife? That is what Spiritfarer Netflix offers.

Friends Quiz (Android) Do you love Friends? I am not talking about the other humans whom you tend to spend most of your waking time with, living with them and hanging out. I am referring to the classic American sitcom that follow the lives of the amorous Joey, the inane Chandler, the meticulous Monica, the nerdy Ross, the voluptuous Rachel, and the quirky Phoebe who live in New York and go through plenty of incidences in life together. If you think you are a huge fan of this sitcom, then you might want to pit your wits in this game that asks 10 random questions from 10 entire seasons! It is a mixture of both easy and hard questions—yes, that is correct, there does not seem to be any middle ground for it. With over 200 questions that can be asked, it is the ideal conversation starter for those who grew up on this sitcom when you are on your first date or have run out of things to say to each other! The ads are not intrusive at all, but they do make their presence felt. Still, this is one fun game that gets even funnier if you were to turn it into a drinking game! How you doin'? Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required Pit your wits against this app that tests your knowledge about Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe! / © NextPit

The House of Da Vinci III (iOS & Android) It has been a while, but this is yet another title in the game series that offer amazing graphics. We cannot fault the developers—after all, they did roll out one of the prettiest looking games that we voted for this year! At the heart of it all, this is a puzzle game that will squeeze your brain for all it is worth as you explore new locations that are simply stunning to look at. You will definitely be stumped at some point or another—I know I was, and I had to fight against the urge to go online and search for pointers or watch YouTube tutorials during such times. Normally, when that happens, I would just quit playing and take a walk or do something else, before I return to the same puzzle later only to find myself looking at it from a different angle. There are times when the story is pushed forward without paying too much attention to the gameplay, resulting in literally pressing more buttons compared to giving my brain a workout. While it is touted to be the final game in the series, I do hope that this is not the case because it would be a waste if a unique puzzle game like this ends without leaving us with hope for more. Price: $6.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Trivia Crack 2 (iOS & Android) Do you wear a smug face just because you are a walking encyclopedia? Let this game decide just how smart you are when it comes to trivia! There are many different categories to choose from, ranging from TV shows to movies, books, artists, and more. Of course, for the hardcore traditionalists, there are these classic categories that make up the game as well - Art, Science, History, Entertainment, Sport, and Geography. You can choose to challenge a randomly assigned opponent from another part of the world, so why not see how the rest of the global village stands in terms of trivia? Granted, a lot of it is going to be skewed in terms of the global north, but at least you get to expand your knowledge if you are from the global south! Pick up crowns along the way as you answer additional questions to unlock more goodies in the game. There are 3 modes to choose from—Classic Mode, Daily Challenges, and Tower Duel just to keep things interesting. If you do not like to fly solo, why not join a team and spice things up? Price: Free / Advertising : Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required Think you are smart and all that? Give this game a...crack! / © NextPit

ZomokMe (Android) They say that one of the first steps taken in order to achieve financial independence is to keep track of your expenses. Well, there certainly isn't any way to argue against such logic. After all, if you cannot keep track of just how much income flows in and how much expenditure you have incurred, how else are you able to build your wealth? ZomokMe hopes to clear the air with a very basic app for Android so that users can keep track and calculate their daily expenses. In addition, one can also track expenses from various events, such as a night out with friends. Simple to use and fun, this app does not collect any personal data or information, although there is a username required at the beginning before you can proceed. This app creates a receipt for each day so that you know just how much you have spent. If you have gone out with a group, you can even split the receipt among friends on the spot itself. Assuming you are the one who paid for the bill, then tag your friends so that they too, will be able to fork out their share while you teach them not to be cheapskates and leech off you. Individual users are able to view their own created or tagged receipts, while you can also block or remove tagged receipts from false or annoying users. This is the first step to collecting your first million! Remember to thank us at NextPit when that day arrives! Price: Free / Advertising : None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required If you are rather poor when it comes to accounts and personal expenses, ZomokMe might be of help. / © NextPit

Spiritfarer Netflix (iOS & Android) While I understand how Netflix is trying to diversify its earnings channel by going beyond streaming and introducing the world of gaming, so far they have had more misses than hits. Spiritfarer Mobile looks set to buck that trend as an exclusive title for Netflix members. You play the protagonist's role of a ferrymaster who brings souls of the dearly departed to the great beyond. First, you need to construct your boat in order to explore the surrounding area before you are able to provide the proper care for the spirits. Along the way, you will be given opportunities to upgrade your ship to offer better 'service', so to speak. There does seem to be some heart-tugging personalities of whom you will meet along the way, having conversations with them and letting them grow on you. For those who are highly emotional, you might want to keep a tissue box nearby just in case an invisible ninja begins cutting onions. I would recommend this game, which is perhaps better written than some of the drivel Netflix offers these days. Price: Free (iOS and Android) / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Required (Netflix account)