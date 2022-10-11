A true upgrade: The Galaxy S23 may fix the Galaxy S22's battery issues

To make up for the unimpressive battery life of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 may arrive with a beefed-up battery capacity. According to a notable leaker in China, Samsung's upcoming compact flagship will feature a notable battery increase following the Galaxy S23 Plus model .

Samsung's Galaxy S23 battery is rumored to increase in capacity.

The Galaxy S23 may arrive with a 3,900 mAh battery compared to the 3,700 mAh battery found in its predecessor.

Both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ may share the same design as the Ultra model.

Samsung may have acknowledged that its Galaxy S22 is not the best when it comes to battery life despite the flagship label. Seemingly, they want to address that drawback by not only having a more efficient processor but also a larger battery capacity on the entire lineup.

A well-known leaker named Digital Station has a solid track record in terms of providing details of unannounced smartphones from major brands. On his latest Weibo post, he alleges that the vanilla Galaxy S23 will sport a 3,900 mAh battery, an increase of 200 mAh over this year's Galaxy S22.

The five percent difference may not seem a drastic upgrade, but if coupled with the Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC, the South Korean firm may deliver a much longer battery life eventually. Early reports suggest that the new silicon from Qualcomm will bring 15 percent more efficiency over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Although we'll need to confirm that number once the chip becomes official next month.

What else should you expect from the Galaxy S23 (Plus)?

Apart from a longer battery life, the two models are expected to come with refreshed designs, ditching the contoured camera island. Both Galaxy the S23 and S23 Plus will share the minimalistic rear panel of the Ultra. However, it is still unclear if they could also see significant camera improvements similar in the Galaxy S23 with a rumored 200MP sensor.

Does a bigger battery convince you to upgrade to the Galaxy S23 (Plus)? Share your answers in the comment section below.