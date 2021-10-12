Free for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free of charge

This week NextPit has once more a lot of free downloads for you. Here you can find links to apps and games that are free for iOS and Android for a short time only!

Twice a week we offer you a list of apps that actually cost money, but are currently available for free - here is the first slide for this week! Among them are again apps that we already recommended to you in the previous week. As long as they remain free, we'll be happy to offer them to you for longer, in case you missed one of our articles here.

Once again, we've scoured various corners of the web for deals. But if that's not enough for you, we also have an app tip for you every day - and if that's still not enough, you can train yourself to be an app hunter with the help of our guide to finding free apps.

Tip: Found an interesting app that you're not currently using? Put it on your smartphone for a short time and then simply delete it again. It is then considered "purchased" and can be installed again for free at any time.

Free Android apps and games

Free Android apps

Free games for Android

oO ($0.99) : With this game still available for free for two days, it's not just the name that's minimalist. It's a simple dodge game where you control a ball.

: With this game still available for free for two days, it's not just the name that's minimalist. It's a simple dodge game where you control a ball. Sudoku (Premium Pro) ($3.99) : Come on - you want it, I want it: another Sudoku game! This one isn't just premium or pro, it's PREMIUM PRO, dammit!

: Come on - you want it, I want it: another Sudoku game! This one isn't just premium or pro, it's PREMIUM PRO, dammit! Monkey GO Happy ($0.99) : This puzzle game forgoes ads and in-app purchases, is well rated, offers 75 levels, and hey: you can put 30 different hats on the monkey!

: This puzzle game forgoes ads and in-app purchases, is well rated, offers 75 levels, and hey: you can put 30 different hats on the monkey! Calc Fast ($0.99) : Below is another math game that we recommend you play repeatedly. But since you can never have enough of such games and this one is not explicitly aimed at children, we also recommend this one.

: Below is another math game that we recommend you play repeatedly. But since you can never have enough of such games and this one is not explicitly aimed at children, we also recommend this one. Tap Town - Soul Event ($1.99) : Build village, train heroes, beat up monsters - you know the drill.

: Build village, train heroes, beat up monsters - you know the drill. Cross the Cliff ($0.99) : Simple casual game with 100 levels in the style of Grass Cut.

: Simple casual game with 100 levels in the style of Grass Cut. Math games for kids: Multiplication Table PRO ($0.99) [Ends tomorrow!]: This tip goes out to parents with kids between the ages of 6 and 12 to get them excited about math through play.

