Free instead of $0.99: This android app will revolutionize your note taking

One Swipe Notes is an Android app for taking notes on the fly with a simple swipe of your screen. The app is currently free on the Google Play Store instead of $0.99.

The promotion on the Play Store ends tomorrow, Thursday the 25th.

One Swipe Notes does not contain ads or in-app purchases.

The app is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from 482 reviews and 10,000+ downloads.

One Swipe Notes is literally not going to change anything in your life and yes, I know, it's still a note-taking app. But come on, let your guard down a bit, let it go. Open your mind to the precepts of "Notism" and listen to this gospel according to "Saint Notien III", our father to all. It's free!

Download One Swipe Notes for free from the Google Play Store

Why is the One Swipe Notes app worth it?

One Swipe Notes allows you to create notes on the fly that can be displayed on the screen as a floating window and overlay your main task. The application is in English only, but that's not really a problem.

Whether you're reading one of NextPit's fascinating articles via your web browser, watching one of NextPit's captivating videos on YouTube, or looking for apps (of notes, eh!) for Android or iOS, you can with a simple swipe - a swipe - create a note without closing your app in the background or access your already created notes.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

The interface is very clear, you can show and hide the notes widget with a simple swipe and can even edit or create a note from the floating window, without having to open the app. You can also adjust the position, size and transparency of the swipe button to make your notes appear floating.

With One Swipe Notes, it's like having a pack of post-it notes at your fingertips / © NextPit

For a power user on a smartphone or tablet, or someone who doesn't like to interrupt their multitasking to switch between apps, One Swipe Notes is frankly a great find. The app contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Does the One Swipe Notes app respect your personal data?

A scan of the app's code via the exodus-privacy platform did not detect any trackers, either advertising or analytics, and the most intrusive permission requested by the app is to be able to overlay other apps.

One Swipe Notes is developed by Yogesh Dama, an India-based developer who has other utility apps to his credit such as Dark Screen Filter (a blue light filter app) or Touch Locker (to prevent fake touching your screen). In its privacy policy, the developer says the app may collect some basic personal data if you fill it in within the app. It also collects usage data (logs) for analytics and incident reporting purposes.

But this privacy policy looks like a generic template that you buy online because you don't have the desire and/or the time to do it properly. It covers as much as possible but it doesn't seem very concrete. The application doesn't ask for any personal data and doesn't ask for access to your storage, location or contacts. At this point we are not certain about what it can collect.

What do you think of One Swipe Notes and do you find apps like this interesting? Let me know in the comments!