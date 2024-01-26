Enjoy Free iOS And Android Apps this Week

A phone is nothing without apps. If you do not know what you want to install on your phone, fret not. Here is our bi-weekly free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column that keeps you abreast of a bunch of games and productivity apps that might be interesting to you!

This is a very different creature from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" article as all the apps listed here are free on a temporary basis only. We painstakingly selected these apps to feature minimal microtransactions and all of them have a minimum 3.5-star rating for quality control.

However, we do not know when the app developers will make these games and apps available for free before returning to their paid status. Should you come across an app that is listed but is no longer free, do inform us to make the relevant updates.

Here's a tip: If you discover an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reminder Pro ($3.49): Ever felt as though you keep on forgetting stuff? Here's an app that will help you remember things...

Android games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ($2.99): Tower defense with extremely realistic graphics to keep you occupied.

Ruby Square: Puzzle Game ($0.99): With over 700 brain-teasers to choose from, you will definitely find this game worth your while if you love puzzlers.

With over 700 brain-teasers to choose from, you will definitely find this game worth your while if you love puzzlers. Minesweeper Pro ($1.49): This is a classic game that everyone should experience at least once in their lives.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Dollar Bill Origami ($1.99): Your humble dollar bill is way more useful than just for monetary transactions...

Your humble dollar bill is way more useful than just for monetary transactions... Streakly ($4.99): It is not too late to get started on your New Year resolutions yet. Why not get this app's help to form new and positive habits?

It is not too late to get started on your New Year resolutions yet. Why not get this app's help to form new and positive habits? ChatGo AI bot ($0.99): AI is taking over the world, so why not let it take over your phone?

iOS games

Legacy 3: The Hidden Relic ($1.99): A 3D point-and-click adventure game that will certainly require you to think more than usual.

2 Players 1 Device ($0.99): This is how you remedy a situation when you have two kids fighting over a single device...

Was there anything that caught your eye this week? Do you prefer games or productivity apps on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.