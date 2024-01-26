Score 23% Off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE for a Limited Time

Hot topics

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're intending to upgrade your health or fitness tracking in 2024 through a help of a smartwatch, there's now a great opportunity hanging on Amazon. Among those preferred are Samsung's Galaxy Watch smartwatches, and now, the latest Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is up to 23 percent cheaper for a limited time.

Both the 40 mm and 44 mm case sizes are part of the deal. Namely, the smaller Galaxy Watch 6 LTE in graphite or white colorway is up for grabs at $269. If you have bigger wrists, the 44 mm option can be had for $299 — either size gets a $80 reduction after all.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is worth your money

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic were introduced in the second half of 2023. The standard model, which is part of the sale, features a slightly larger screen estate, with the 40 mm hovering at 1.3 inches wide and 1.5 inches for the 44 mm. There is a new quick-band mechanism that adds a more secure connection between the watch and the band.

In addition, the Galaxy Watch 6 model also received a faster processor to better support Universal Gestures, a midge bigger battery capacity, and a bigger 16 GB on-board storage to store apps and music. You also get to enjoy improved Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity on top of the cellular capability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Band
The new quick-change band is one of the "biggest" innovations of the Galaxy Watch 6. / © nextpit

Similar to the previous Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 6 is packed with advanced health and fitness tracking functionalities. Samsung even adds more features along the road. Just this year, the Koreans announced that it is shipping the Sleep Apnea feature to the Galaxy Watch 6. Likewise, you can already utilize a bunch of these, such as a continuous heart rate, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and temperature reading.

Do you think the Galaxy Watch 6 is a solid purchase at this rate? Which color or variant are you picking? Share with us your answers in the comments.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

