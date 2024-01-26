iOS 17.4 to Allow Apps Sideload in EU—Here's How It Affects You

Apple has announced that it is introducing significant changes to its App Store by allowing third-party app marketplaces and sideloading of apps on iOS in addition to letting users change the default browser on iPhones for the first time. The decision is in response to the European Union's new DMA (Digital Market Act) and those iterations are planned to arrive with the iOS 17.4 update in March.

Third-party app stores, browser and sideloading

Once iOS 17.4 arrives, iPhone users in the EU will be allowed to install alternative app marketplaces and choose another default app store. Users can then install any apps from this marketplace even those that do go inline with Apple's App Store policy, such as streaming game services and chatbot apps.

And with this update, it is now possible for developers like Google and Mozilla to bring their full version of web browsers to iPhones, which don't use Apple's WebKit platform. For example, Google can release a Chrome version powered by its in-house web browser engine. Additionally, the change means users will be able to use plug-ins or extensions associated with third-party browsers in the process.

However, the Cupertino still argue that opening the App Store increases the privacy and security risks for users. With such a note, they are deploying measures and “safeguards” to help users while they comply with EU's regulation.

Apple announces price hike for apps on App Store / © NextPit

On the developers' side, these third-party app stores and apps will still undergo the “notarization” process, in which these will be reviewed and checked if developers have met Apple's base guidelines in ensuring platform integrity and security. Apple will also check the apps for malware and other security threats before these apps are allowed.

iPhone's NFC won't be limited to Apple Pay

Another big measure coming is how third-party payments system will be handled with this new regulation. Apple said that it is adhering to the EU by opening the contactless payment system. This means that banks and other services can now utilize NFC on iPhones for contactless payment on their apps whereas before it was only possible with Apple Pay. Setting a default payment system in the region is supported, too.

Surprisingly, there are also sweeping changes with how Apple manages commissions on the App Store and with these upcoming new third-party stores and apps. Developers in the EU can choose to distribute their apps through Apple or a different channel. They will only need to pay 3 percent fees if they opt to use Apple's payment system.

More importantly, Apple will only take 17 percent of the commission for in-app purchases and subscription payments starting this year in the region. Even so, there is a program for qualified “small businesses” and “most developers” to only pay 10 percent after the first year.

Apple is also introducing a new Core Technology Fee that requires developers to pay €0.50 per annual app install. However, this is only applicable to apps that get more than a million of installs within a year.

When are the App Store changes taking effect and which iPhones are covered?

Apple is currently testing these planned changes with developers in iOS 17.4 Beta. The iPhone maker said that the software update will be released to the public in March. As usual, only users in 27 countries in the European market will be affected by the regulation. Right now, it is unclear how the App Store's changes are going to impact older iPhone models that will not get the iOS 17.4 update.

What is your stance on the Digital Market Act? Do you think it is right that Apple is forced to open its walled garden? Will this benefit users in the end? We like to hear your thoughts on this.