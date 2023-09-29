Free Android and iOS Apps this week: Weekend edition

As the week comes to a close, this means you have some free time to enjoy some mobile action on your handset. nextpit has curated with a specially crafted list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store so that you will be able to keep yourself entertained .

Normally, these apps will come with a price, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android. Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

These are not free apps by any means. Normally, they are paid apps on the Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do feel generous from time to time by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

nextpit ensures none of these apps in our free list have a rating that is lower than 3.5. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed any of these. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Smart navigation bar ( $0.99) : Many of us are used to gestures to navigate the Android interface, but just in case you want a navigation bar, here is an option.

Android Games

Balloons Pop Pro ( $1.49 ) : This is a single-player game that requires you to pop balloons of different colors and score the highest points possible. It does require a certain degree of strategy though...

: This is a single-player game that requires you to pop balloons of different colors and score the highest points possible. It does require a certain degree of strategy though... Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend ( $4.99 ) : It is peak hour and you need to make your way through insane traffic! How will you slide your way through?

: It is peak hour and you need to make your way through insane traffic! How will you slide your way through? Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ( $4.99 ) : With so many enemies to slay, and your character growing more powerful with each level, do you have what it takes to defeat the final boss?

: With so many enemies to slay, and your character growing more powerful with each level, do you have what it takes to defeat the final boss? Undead City Survivor Premium ( $0.99 ): Zombies, zombies everywhere! You start off weak, but eventually, you become this super-powerful character whose attacks decimate hordes of zombies that bear down on you. A Vampire Survivor clone.

Zombies, zombies everywhere! You start off weak, but eventually, you become this super-powerful character whose attacks decimate hordes of zombies that bear down on you. A Vampire Survivor clone. Infinity Highway ( $0.99 ): A racing game that is intense and sure to make your palms sweat as you attempt to be the fastest car on the block.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Day Cost 2 ( $2.99 ): Keep track of all your assets in a single location with easy-to-read charts and graphs when required!

Keep track of all your assets in a single location with easy-to-read charts and graphs when required! Kintsugi ( $24.99 ): This is an amazing self-care app that is well worth installing. It helps you keep track of your life while noting down all the important highlights.

This is an amazing self-care app that is well worth installing. It helps you keep track of your life while noting down all the important highlights. NotifiNote ( $0.99 ): Are there certain things that you just need to remember at all costs? This app lets you store notes as notifications.

Are there certain things that you just need to remember at all costs? This app lets you store notes as notifications. RGB Keyboard ( $1.99 ): Get the RGB experience on your mobile device!

Get the RGB experience on your mobile device! Video Locker ( $0.99 ): Keep your private videos, well, private with this app, ensuring nobody else is able to check out the videos in your gallery that are meant only for yourself.

iOS games

Jumanji: The Curse Returns ( $1.99 ): The board game now comes to life on your iPhone! Play as one of the four zany characters who clearly resemble the real-life actors.

The board game now comes to life on your iPhone! Play as one of the four zany characters who clearly resemble the real-life actors. Colossatron ( $0.99 ): This game merges Match 3 and Snake gameplay, bringing you an exciting new genre where you smash your way through a city via a massive snake!

This game merges Match 3 and Snake gameplay, bringing you an exciting new genre where you smash your way through a city via a massive snake! Pepi Tree ( $3.99 ): Here is a title where the little ones are able to explore tree-dwelling animals and their habitat in a fun manner.

Here is a title where the little ones are able to explore tree-dwelling animals and their habitat in a fun manner. Tiny Runner ( $1.99 ): An endless runner in super cute sprites where you need to jump to avoid obstacles as you continue to dash ahead.

An endless runner in super cute sprites where you need to jump to avoid obstacles as you continue to dash ahead. Monopoly Sudoku ( $0.99 ): Monopoly and Sudoku in a single game? Not really, this is just a regular Sudoku puzzle game, with Mr. Monopoly teaching you the ropes.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections for the weekend before we dig our heels in to work on another list to keep you entertained next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!