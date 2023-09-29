Jabra's Elite 8 Active ANC Buds are Best for Sports Fall to $179

There's never been a better time to purchase Jabra's new Elite 8 Active earbuds than today. The rugged and compact ANC wireless headphones fall to their new low price at $179 on Amazon and BestBuy, netting you a $20 saving (10 percent off). If you're looking to upgrade your workouts, here's why you should grab a pair.

There are four colorways for the Jabra Elite 8 Active (review), but those that are discounted are blue and dark gray with the latter almost close to a black hue. If you opt for the caramel paint job, similar to the color of our review units, then you will be paying for them in full at $199.

Why the Jabra Elite 8 Active are recommended for athletes and active individuals

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are the toughest wireless buds to date according to the company, and this title is evident for many reasons.

First off, the buds are IP68 certified, meaning they can survive immersion with an equivalent pressure of 1.5 meters depth. And not only are the buds water-resistant, but the charging case is as well. Plus, unlike the pricier Jabra Elite 10 (review), the Elite 8 Active get extra drop-proofing, so you wouldn't mind if you accidentally drop them during workouts.

Jabra's Elite 8 Active are the toughest ANC earbuds according to the company. Both the buds and the case have water resistance. / © nextpit

Jabra gave the Elite 8 Active with a discreet form that makes the earphones comfortable to wear for long periods. These also feature the company's ShakeGrip design to ensure they would fit snugly in the ears even with intensive exercises. Surprisingly, the buds themselves get built-in controls and port sensors.

As regards the sound, the output is provided by 6 mm drivers that deliver notable mids and highs based on the hands-on test of Antoine. You can also rely on the ANC functionality to effectively block ambient noises, though there is a transparency mode available if you want to blend the surrounding noises. A total of six microphones also produce top-class and clear voice calls.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active ANC in-ears are IP68-certified and drop-resistant. / © nextpit

Connectivity-wise, the earphones have the latest Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to your iPhone or Android handset. At the same time, multipoint pairing is supported along with SBC and AAC codecs.

Another area where the Jabra Elite 8 Active excels is with the playback. The buds do last up to 8 hours between charges with the ANC turned on or 14 hours if the feature is disabled. However, you can tap the case's juice to get up to 56 hours of listening time.

While the reduction is modest, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are relatively fresh, making any savings worth it. Do you think these in-ear headphones would be useful in your daily workouts? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.