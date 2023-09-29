OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Resemble Black Apple AirPods in Leaked Photos

The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 (review) were launched alongside the OnePlus 11 at the start of 2023 with the succeeding model expected to debut next year, possibly together with the OnePlus 12. However, it doesn't mean that you'd be waiting for several months to take a peek at the upcoming ANC earphones as the alleged OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have leaked.

You might be disappointed if you are expecting major changes from the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 TWS. According to MySmartPrice, which collaborated with frequent leaker OnLeaks, the unannounced in-ears are getting shaved off hardware specs but with visible changes in tow.

Specifically on the exterior side, the new OnePlus wireless buds in black have the same long stem design and IP55 rating. However, they now have a polished finish wrapping up more than half of the ear cans instead of just ending on the stem. This means the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro now closely mirror the AirPods Pro 2's (review) exterior, at least in the form and finish.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ANC earphones get shinier exterior. / © OnLeaks / My Smart Price

Likewise, each bud is said to sport a new sound driver measured at 10.4 mm that is slightly smaller than the predecessor. The change also resulted in the headphones dropping weight with each bud tipping at 4.77 grams from 4.9 grams. But it's unlikely the difference will be noticeable at all once they are fitted in the ears.

It's unclear if the new drivers are any better at all, but it is touted the ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) system has the same 48 dB noise blocking capability. Plus, the usual array of connectivity is still present, such as Google Fast Pair and dual connection, which are backed by spatial audio and custom DynaAudio optimization as seen in the charging case.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 charging case is also water-resistant. / © OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

Furthermore, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is tipped to get a midge reduced battery capacity at 58 mAh on the buds and a slower charging speed. Fortunately, the battery life rating seems to be retained with 9 hours from the earphones and with ANC feature disabled.

There was no mention of when the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will break cover and how much the set will cost. For reference, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were priced at $179.

What are your thoughts on the refreshed design of OnePlus' next flagship ANC earbuds? Do you prefer it over the 2nd gen Buds Pro 2? Tell us your answers in the comments.