Free apps for Android & iOS: Why pay when you can get them for free?

We kick off a brand new week with the final list of free apps and games of the season. We have separated our traditional selection of paid apps and games that are free for a limited time only for Android and iOS.

As there is no surefire method of guaranteeing just how long the promotions will run, here's a quick tip. Download whatever you think might interest you first. We also recommend checking out our "How to find free apps without being scammed" guide that explains our process in selecting free apps.

Tip: If you find an interesting app listed below, but do not want to use the app or game right now, just install it anyway and remove it from your device after that. Doing so will make sure the app is included in your library for you to install anytime you like in the future for free.

Free Android apps and games

Free Android apps

Video Enhancer Pro ( $2.99 ) [ends this Thursday (23 August)]: This utility allows you to automate the brightness control independently for each app, leaving the screen darker for WhatsApp and brighter for YouTube, for instance. A simple idea, but it can be rather handy.

) [ends this Thursday (23 August)]: This utility allows you to automate the brightness control independently for each app, leaving the screen darker for WhatsApp and brighter for YouTube, for instance. A simple idea, but it can be rather handy. SnipBack ( $2.99 ): Perform voice recordings in a jiffy with short excerpts that are stored locally on your smartphone. This makes it easy to locate the desired recording, even when attending to the tedious task of making transcripts.

): Perform voice recordings in a jiffy with short excerpts that are stored locally on your smartphone. This makes it easy to locate the desired recording, even when attending to the tedious task of making transcripts. Simple Nav Bar ( $0.99 ): Customize icons in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, with the option to program additional commands for long taps.

): Customize icons in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, with the option to program additional commands for long taps. How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99 ): A simple finance management app that might help you save money for future use.

): A simple finance management app that might help you save money for future use. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ): Adjust your smartphone's audio settings with the option to boost bass in apps and games.

): Adjust your smartphone's audio settings with the option to boost bass in apps and games. Pro Qamp ( $0.99 ) [ends this Thursday (23 August)]: Each smartphone already has a built-in music player, but Pro Qamp promises additional features such as a 10-band equalizer, bass booster, and other options for you to listen to your music in different formats.

Free games for Android

Evertale ( $0.99 ): Capture, train, and fight with monsters in a fantasy Poke world.

): Capture, train, and fight with monsters in a fantasy world. Hills Legend ( $0.99 ): Another horror adventure story in which you must survive the gloomy halls of a psychiatric hospital while trying to discover the answers to what happened in the past.

): Another horror adventure story in which you must survive the gloomy halls of a psychiatric hospital while trying to discover the answers to what happened in the past. Shadow Knight Premium ( $0.99 ): Face demonic creatures and drive out the darkness with your sword in this action game.

): Face demonic creatures and drive out the darkness with your sword in this action game. AceSpeeder 3 ( $0.99 ): A high-speed racing in a zero gravity environment. Remember the good times with games like F-Zero, Wipeout, and other console classics?

): A high-speed racing in a zero gravity environment. Remember the good times with games like F-Zero, Wipeout, and other console classics? Fastar VIP ( $0.99 ): A game with cute visuals where you need to collect items and develop your fairy.

): A game with cute visuals where you need to collect items and develop your fairy. The House ( $0.99 ): Increase the brightness of the screen to unravel the mysteries of a house full of monsters. The author claims that death is inevitable, but can you pull it off in time to escape this nightmare?

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free apps for iOS

Jotalicious ( $0.99 ): Organize your shopping list in a visual manner by prioritizing more urgent items. The app even lets you paste lists of recipe ingredients, adding items using voice commands, or to export and share your shopping list.

): Organize your shopping list in a visual manner by prioritizing more urgent items. The app even lets you paste lists of recipe ingredients, adding items using voice commands, or to export and share your shopping list. Scan Pro Elite ( $0.99 ): Scan documents, receipts, notes, and more using your iPhone's camera.

): Scan documents, receipts, notes, and more using your iPhone's camera. Pixelizator ( $3.49 ): Add a retro touch to your photos by applying a pixelated effect to images or just portions of them to hide sensitive details.

): Add a retro touch to your photos by applying a pixelated effect to images or just portions of them to hide sensitive details. Walker: Pedometer & Activity ( $0.99 ): Record your daily step count in a different manner via graphs and widgets to track your progress.

): Record your daily step count in a different manner via graphs and widgets to track your progress. PXL - mosaic art ( $1.99 ): A simple app to apply a mosaic effect to photos in your gallery.

): A simple app to apply a mosaic effect to photos in your gallery. iWoman ( $1.99 ): iWoman was released years before the Health app. Native to iOS, it incorporates features for women's health, helping them monitor their menstrual cycle monitoring and family planning calendar.

): iWoman was released years before the Health app. Native to iOS, it incorporates features for women's health, helping them monitor their menstrual cycle monitoring and family planning calendar. 720s: OBD-II Digital Gauges ( $0.99 ): Access your car's telemetry information in real time. The app requires an OBD-II Wi-Fi adapter to be installed in the vehicle.

): Access your car's telemetry information in real time. The app requires an OBD-II Wi-Fi adapter to be installed in the vehicle. Angel Numbers Numerology ( $1.99 ): I don't know much about numerology, but this app promises to help you understand the combinations and sequences that repeat themselves in your daily life.

Free games for iOS

Mage Chess ( $0.99 ): A remake of the traditional chess game, with alternative layouts, invocations and special rules.

): A remake of the traditional chess game, with alternative layouts, invocations and special rules. ReFactory: Factory Simulator ( $4.99 ): Rule an alien planet by developing technology and building factories to explore and conquer the unknown.

): Rule an alien planet by developing technology and building factories to explore and conquer the unknown. Klede ( $2.99 ): Basically a color sensitivity and screen calibration test. Try to identify which color is different in geometric shapes.

): Basically a color sensitivity and screen calibration test. Try to identify which color is different in geometric shapes. cat&line ( $1.99 ): The game description is bizarre and sounds like something out of Google Translator: "Control a cat running on the line I drew".

): The game description is bizarre and sounds like something out of Google Translator: "Control a cat running on the line I drew". Color Tap ( $1.99 ): Coloring books apparently never go out of fashion. This hobby can now be carried with you wherever you are thanks to illustrations across several categories.

): Coloring books apparently never go out of fashion. This hobby can now be carried with you wherever you are thanks to illustrations across several categories. Lindabu ( $5.99 ): Do you want to pursue a career on YouTube or as an influencer, but haven't taken the first steps yet? Get a taste of that life in this simulator where you have to create your own vlog.

): Do you want to pursue a career on YouTube or as an influencer, but haven't taken the first steps yet? Get a taste of that life in this simulator where you have to create your own vlog. Elloveo ( $4.99 ): This science-based game targets both kids and adults, aiming to teach them about electricity and magnetism playfully. It's worth a try, isn't it?

