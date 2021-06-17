iPadOS 15 update tracker: Which iPads are compatible with the latest version?
Perhaps delivering even more than iOS 15, the new iPadOS 15 boasted a series of new features and integrations announced at the recently concluded WWDC 2021. With an expected September release date, here is a list of compatible iPads with the new operating system update.
iPadOS 15 is currently available in beta testing, supporting tablets that were released since the iPad Air 2 in 2014. Apple traditionally maintains compatibility for devices from the testing phases in the stable versions of its systems, which should also ensure security fixes for the old school tablet – at least until the arrival of iPadOS 16, which is tipped to come in September 2022.
Shortcuts:
- Tablets compatible with iPadOS 15
- Release date and beta test availability
- How to install iPadOS beta versions
iPadOS 15 compatibility list
The list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 15 happens to be a similar one as iOS 14. The only difference is the new iPad Pro generation that was released in early 2021:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation, 2021)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation, 2021)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation, 2020)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation, 2020)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation, 2018)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation, 2018)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation, 2017)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation, 2015)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (8th generation, 2020)
- iPad (7th generation, 2019)
- iPad (6th generation, 2018)
- iPad (5th generation, 2017)
- iPad mini (5th generation, 2019)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (4th generation, 2020)
- iPad Air (3rd generation, 2019)
- iPad Air 2
iPadOS 15 release date and beta availability
While normal users will have to wait until fall, the beta version is already available for app developers with compatible iPads. Anybody with a developer account can download it from Apple's website for app developers. The company announced that the beta test for the general public will be offered in July, with the specific date still being unclear.
The final version of the operating system has been promised for a fall release. If Apple maintains the tradition of simultaneous releases with the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 should be available when September rolls around.
- iPad Pro 2021 review: Is it worth the upgrade?
- iOS 15 update tracker: Which iPhones will receive the new iOS version?
How to install the next beta versions of iPadOS
For now, the beta version of iPadOS 15 is only available to developers registered in the Apple Developer program – which normally requires an annual subscription. Prior to installation, it is recommended to back up the iPad on your computer, which allows you to return to the stable version of the operating system as and when required.
Ready to go? That's how you install the iPadOS beta if you're registered as a developer:
- Go to https://developer.apple.com/ on the iPad
- Tap the = icon
- Access the login by selecting the Account option and enter your Apple ID
- Tap the = icon again
- Choose the Downloads option
- If your developer profile is up to date, the page will list the available beta versions of iPadOS (and other operating systems). Simply tap the appropriate Install Profile button and allow the download of the configuration file
- Then launch the Settings app on the device
- A new item will indicate that the Settings Profile has been detected. Select that option, where on the next screen, tap the Install button and follow the on-screen instructions
- Note: This step only installs the file that releases the test versions on the device
- To install the iPadOS beta, follow the standard procedure: Settings > General > Software Update
No comments