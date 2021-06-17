iPadOS 15 update tracker: Which iPads are compatible with the latest version?

Perhaps delivering even more than iOS 15, the new iPadOS 15 boasted a series of new features and integrations announced at the recently concluded WWDC 2021. With an expected September release date, here is a list of compatible iPads with the new operating system update.

iPadOS 15 is currently available in beta testing, supporting tablets that were released since the iPad Air 2 in 2014. Apple traditionally maintains compatibility for devices from the testing phases in the stable versions of its systems, which should also ensure security fixes for the old school tablet – at least until the arrival of iPadOS 16, which is tipped to come in September 2022.

Shortcuts:

Examples of new features from the iPad manufacturer / © Apple

iPadOS 15 compatibility list

The list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 15 happens to be a similar one as iOS 14. The only difference is the new iPad Pro generation that was released in early 2021:

The iPad Air 2 was released in 2014 and featured the Apple A8X processor and 2GB of RAM / © Apple

iPadOS 15 release date and beta availability

While normal users will have to wait until fall, the beta version is already available for app developers with compatible iPads. Anybody with a developer account can download it from Apple's website for app developers. The company announced that the beta test for the general public will be offered in July, with the specific date still being unclear.

The final version of the operating system has been promised for a fall release. If Apple maintains the tradition of simultaneous releases with the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 should be available when September rolls around.

How to install the next beta versions of iPadOS

For now, the beta version of iPadOS 15 is only available to developers registered in the Apple Developer program – which normally requires an annual subscription. Prior to installation, it is recommended to back up the iPad on your computer, which allows you to return to the stable version of the operating system as and when required.

Ready to go? That's how you install the iPadOS beta if you're registered as a developer:

Process for participating in Apple's public beta tests is easier than on Android / © Apple