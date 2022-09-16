Free apps for Android & iOS: These paid apps are temporarily free!

You like to explore new apps regularly? Then this is your chance. As every week, we have a good selection of apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones that are free—for a limited time only, so hurry up! We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid apps for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not test every single temporarily free app. Hence, be a little bit careful to not fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? Just download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will still be added to and kept in your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future for free once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Manual Camera: DSLR Pro ( $4.99 ): This app provides additional functions compared to the default camera app. You will be able to enjoy the ability to manually adjust focus, ISO, and shutter speed. Also you can save RAW files in the DNG image format.

): This app provides additional functions compared to the default camera app. You will be able to enjoy the ability to manually adjust focus, ISO, and shutter speed. Also you can save RAW files in the DNG image format. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro ( $0.99 ): Lets you create QR codes for website, contact, WiFi, phone, text, and SMS. These QR codes can be stored in PNG and JPG formats.

): Lets you create QR codes for website, contact, WiFi, phone, text, and SMS. These QR codes can be stored in PNG and JPG formats. Quasi-Zenith Satellite Coordinates ( $11.99 ): This app lets you retrieve information on the Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates map, where it contains latitude, longitude, and corresponding Google Maps information.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Most Expensive 2048 Game ( $399.99 ): Want to have one of the most expensive apps for free on your smartphone? Get this game then, where you join the numbers and arrive at the 2048 tile! It supports the official first edition game (4×4). Best of all is, there are absolutely no ads.

): Want to have one of the most expensive apps for free on your smartphone? Get this game then, where you join the numbers and arrive at the 2048 tile! It supports the official first edition game (4×4). Best of all is, there are absolutely no ads. New Princess Dress Up Game ( $2.49 ): Self-touted as one of the most beautiful dress up games in 2021, you have your own fashion salon studio and you can dress up your princess as you with clean skin, go for a facial mask, trim your eyebrows, and so on. There are dozens of free tools to try out to look all the more beautiful.

): Self-touted as one of the most beautiful dress up games in 2021, you have your own fashion salon studio and you can dress up your princess as you with clean skin, go for a facial mask, trim your eyebrows, and so on. There are dozens of free tools to try out to look all the more beautiful. Requence ( $0.99 ): Explore the future with this challenging puzzle world. In this game, you will meet Zen, who is a cat robot from past. You need to 'Requence' time to save Zen!

): Explore the future with this challenging puzzle world. In this game, you will meet Zen, who is a cat robot from past. You need to 'Requence' time to save Zen! Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $3.49 ): This is a fun and cool indie game, players will play as a fighter and explore ancient tombs and dungeons, search for treasures, obtain weapons and props, while constantly improving their own ability those of their pets, and challenge the more and more powerful monsters.

): This is a fun and cool indie game, players will play as a fighter and explore ancient tombs and dungeons, search for treasures, obtain weapons and props, while constantly improving their own ability those of their pets, and challenge the more and more powerful monsters. Paranormal Territory ( $0.99 ): You're located in a small provincial city, where you realized that your family was missing upon returning home from work. You begin to search for them, where this game will stretch your courage to the limit.

): You're located in a small provincial city, where you realized that your family was missing upon returning home from work. You begin to search for them, where this game will stretch your courage to the limit. My City: Babysitter ( $4.49 ): In My City: Babysitter turns you into a babysitter for a day. So you'll dress up babies for a trip to the park, play kids games in the living room, run your own baby daycare, and so much more. As all "My City" games are connected, you can even take the train to babysit kids in other locations.

): In My City: Babysitter turns you into a babysitter for a day. So you'll dress up babies for a trip to the park, play kids games in the living room, run your own baby daycare, and so much more. As all "My City" games are connected, you can even take the train to babysit kids in other locations. Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing ( $2.49 ): Mini Car Racing Fun Car Extreme Stunts lets you challenge your besties and friends in a battle of classic racing skills and fun car stunts. There are endless impossible missions in this multi-level car stunts game to indulge in.

): Mini Car Racing Fun Car Extreme Stunts lets you challenge your besties and friends in a battle of classic racing skills and fun car stunts. There are endless impossible missions in this multi-level car stunts game to indulge in. Body Fit Rae 3D ( $7.99 ): Want to get your virtual character thin? It is time to rid the fat on your body to look really smart and slim. It is not that easy though, as you will have to pass through numerous obstacles and food chains of proper diets to achieve your dream figure!

): Want to get your virtual character thin? It is time to rid the fat on your body to look really smart and slim. It is not that easy though, as you will have to pass through numerous obstacles and food chains of proper diets to achieve your dream figure! Burning Fortress 2 ( $1.00 ): This is basically a game that requires you to overcome your enemy's fortress with your troops. It requires careful thinking about unit types and angles of approach to emerge victorious.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Epica 2 Pro ( $0.99 ): The second generation of the coolest camera has arrived, where it claims to be one of the funniest camera apps in the world. You can explore new poses, special effects, and scenes.

): The second generation of the coolest camera has arrived, where it claims to be one of the funniest camera apps in the world. You can explore new poses, special effects, and scenes. My Luv for Couples ( $3.99 ): Touted as an 'essential app' for couples, this app features a beautiful design that is easy to set up so that you can keep track of important dates such as anniversaries and events.

): Touted as an 'essential app' for couples, this app features a beautiful design that is easy to set up so that you can keep track of important dates such as anniversaries and events. IDK Decision Maker ( $2.99 ): IDK? Decision Maker will help the undecided live life in an easier way. Just enter a question, tally your points, and you're done! You can use cute animated smileys to express your feelings, add, edit, and prioritize your decision points, and even share your dilemma on social media.

): IDK? Decision Maker will help the undecided live life in an easier way. Just enter a question, tally your points, and you're done! You can use cute animated smileys to express your feelings, add, edit, and prioritize your decision points, and even share your dilemma on social media. RGB Keyboard ( $1.99 ): Want to spruce up your virtual keyboard with customizable animated keyboard lighting? Then this app is the perfect fit for you as it boasts the ability to use two languages simultaneously, sporting autocorrect and suggestions as well.

These mobile games are free for iOS

Kotoro ( $2.99 ): Kotoro is the first atmospheric puzzle game about color mixing based on the rules that we have picked up as children. Your objective is simple: Become a certain color by mixing with others.

): Kotoro is the first atmospheric puzzle game about color mixing based on the rules that we have picked up as children. Your objective is simple: Become a certain color by mixing with others. Blox 3D World Creator ( $2.99 ): Create beautiful worlds with simple taps, from giant windmills to craggy castles and add animals, humans and birds for an amazing creative experience. Add blocks, animated props, trees, buildings and animals with different weather and lighting conditions easily.

): Create beautiful worlds with simple taps, from giant windmills to craggy castles and add animals, humans and birds for an amazing creative experience. Add blocks, animated props, trees, buildings and animals with different weather and lighting conditions easily. Antistress Relaxing Games ( $1.99 ): When you need to simply relax, have a diversion, or simply enjoy a moment of distraction, download this app and hear the sound of a bamboo chime, play with wooden boxes, or gently swipe your finger in the water, draw with chalks and so on!

): When you need to simply relax, have a diversion, or simply enjoy a moment of distraction, download this app and hear the sound of a bamboo chime, play with wooden boxes, or gently swipe your finger in the water, draw with chalks and so on! DressDolls 3D ( $1.99 ): If you're a pixel art enthusiast who loves cute and sexy anime 3D characters by painting and coloring them, then this is the perfect app for you to expand your talent.

): If you're a pixel art enthusiast who loves cute and sexy anime 3D characters by painting and coloring them, then this is the perfect app for you to expand your talent. Wizard's Battle Chess ( $0.99 ): Featuring fully animated 3D chess pieces. you get realistic water and destruction effects as you play offline or online against the computer, yourself, a random player, or your friend. The offline AI has four difficulty levels with about 200, 400, 800, and 1600 ELO, depending on your device's computing power.

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found some interesting new apps. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions—and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!