Apple to show more ads on iPhones with no option to disable them

Besides the brand new iPhone 14 or iPad, Apple users should also expect a heavy dose of ads from the company this holiday season. Apple has announced its plan to offer developers additional ad placements that are scheduled to arrive on iPhones and other Apple devices through the App Store later this year.

More ads on your expensive iPhone

The news is not surprising at all after it was reported earlier regarding Apple's intention of expanding search ad services within its ecosystem. Aside from the display ads that are present on select native apps like News and Stock Market, there is also a single unit both shown in the search tab and results pages of App Store.

Apple says that the upcoming ad placements which will be offered are under the search category that gives opportunities for developers to promote their apps. It is likely that these ads will appear on the Today tab too. Moreover, Apple will only show content related to apps – rather than taking a really broad app approach like other manufacturers (we're looking at you, Xiaomi!).

The new advertisement units are scheduled to be implemented across the different Apple operating systems like iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. It's confirmed by Apple via emails to developers that these placements will be launched this holiday season.

No option to disable ads on the iPhone or iPad

Not only has Apple been subject to increased scrutiny about its practice, but Samsung has also faced backlash after integrating ads onto the Galaxy smartphones. However, displaying ads has become optional for its users since then. Meanwhile, it appears that turning off ads on App Store for iPhones or iPads is not an option despite the premium cost for Apple's hardware.

With expensive Apple products like the iPhone 14 Pro, do you think it is all right for Apple to place more ads on its ecosystem? Let us hear your sentiment in the comments.