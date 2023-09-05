What's Free this week for Android and iOS Apps?

A brand new week can only mean one thing—nextpit continues to work to deliver our list of free apps of the week for iOS and Android. Published twice each week, we make sure that you do not end up overwhelmed by the number of choices on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Instead, we did the heavy lifting in both app stores to come up with a curated list of highlights that feature paid apps, albeit these being available for free on a temporary basis. Check it out below!

We understand that from time to time, you might come across interesting apps that you want but are not willing to pony up money for. That's why we have scoured the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find paid apps that are currently available for free. This is a limited-time offer only, and we don't know when the developers will pull the plug on these offers.

Do understand that we want to maintain a degree of quality here, which is why we only feature apps that are rated higher than 3.5 stars. This will be different from our top 5 apps of the week since we review the listed apps in that list.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is shown here but do not need it currently, we highly recommend you install it before uninstalling it. When you do so, the app will be saved in your library, ready to be installed later without having to pay for it even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99 ) : Want to spruce up your phone's wallpaper? This app gets the job done with literally out-of-this-world images. Take note that live wallpapers tend to be a bane to your battery life.

: Want to spruce up your phone's wallpaper? This app gets the job done with literally out-of-this-world images. Take note that live wallpapers tend to be a bane to your battery life. ProCam X ( $4.99) : Time to capture professional-looking shots with your phone camera if you ever decide to ditch your native phone camera app for this.

Time to capture professional-looking shots with your phone camera if you ever decide to ditch your native phone camera app for this. Knobby Volume Control ( $0.99) : Here's an app that lets you control your phone's volume not through physical buttons, but a replica of a volume knob...

Android Games

Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ( $0.99 ) : A side-scrolling adventure game where you are a ninja who goes up against enemies. Hack and slash your way to victory!

: A side-scrolling adventure game where you are a ninja who goes up against enemies. Hack and slash your way to victory! Darkland: Cube Escape Puzzle ( $0.99 ) : A platform game where you are a cube, and you need to desperately find your way out of the level. Death is inevitable, but through death, only will you be able to find escape.

: A platform game where you are a cube, and you need to desperately find your way out of the level. Death is inevitable, but through death, only will you be able to find escape. Minesweeper Pro ( $1.49 ) : Anyone who grew up on Windows 3.1 would surely remember Minesweeper. This was a game that kept you occupied for hours in a mindless manner, and is back to do the same on your phone!

: Anyone who grew up on Windows 3.1 would surely remember Minesweeper. This was a game that kept you occupied for hours in a mindless manner, and is back to do the same on your phone! Data Defense ( $4.99 ): A minimalist tower defense game where the setting is cyberspace. Forget about high-tech artillery here, it is more about bits and bytes.

A minimalist tower defense game where the setting is cyberspace. Forget about high-tech artillery here, it is more about bits and bytes. Endless Nights RPG ( $0.99 ): An RPG in the traditional 8-bit, top-down perspective that follows a roguelike tradition. Everything is procedurally generated, so no two playthroughs are the same.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Gifive ( $0.99 ): Create GIFs on the spot with your photo collection. How much easier can it get?

Create GIFs on the spot with your photo collection. How much easier can it get? Stream Music Player ( $1.99 ): Play and listen to MP3s that are on the cloud! There is also an equalizer with 20 presets for you to choose from.

Play and listen to MP3s that are on the cloud! There is also an equalizer with 20 presets for you to choose from. Superdo: Shared To-Do Lists ( $4.99 ): Group assignments, a huge family, everyone can always benefit from a shared to-do list, especially since it will be dynamically updated for everyone whenever there are changes made.

Group assignments, a huge family, everyone can always benefit from a shared to-do list, especially since it will be dynamically updated for everyone whenever there are changes made. Mirror Journal ( $1.99 ): A self-reflecting journal where you not only pen down your thoughts but can also choose to revisit past memories only if you want to. Of course, secrecy is of utmost importance so that not just anybody can read its contents.

A self-reflecting journal where you not only pen down your thoughts but can also choose to revisit past memories only if you want to. Of course, secrecy is of utmost importance so that not just anybody can read its contents. Money - Track Easily ( $0.99 ): An app that helps you keep track of where every single cent of your budget goes. Of course, it is only good as long as you remember to key in your expenses...

iOS games

Mad Truck 2 ( $1.99 ): Drive a truck across different types of challenging terrain to arrive at your destination, except that you need to overcome different obstacles, zombies included, along the way.

Drive a truck across different types of challenging terrain to arrive at your destination, except that you need to overcome different obstacles, zombies included, along the way. Bobas: Swipe Shooting Game ( $3.99 ) : Fire at Bobas by swiping, just how fast are you? As you progress, they too, would evolve to be even more tricky to aim at.

: Fire at Bobas by swiping, just how fast are you? As you progress, they too, would evolve to be even more tricky to aim at. Wild Wolf Simulator Games 3D ( $9.99 ): Ever wondered what it feels like to live like a wolf in a pack? Wonder no more with this simulator title. If only there was a werewolf simulator based on the actual lunar cycle...

Ever wondered what it feels like to live like a wolf in a pack? Wonder no more with this simulator title. If only there was a werewolf simulator based on the actual lunar cycle... Not Dragon, Dragon ( $0.29 ): A game that is purely luck-based instead of skill, it claims to test your intuition, but I would say it leans more on luck than any other factor.

A game that is purely luck-based instead of skill, it claims to test your intuition, but I would say it leans more on luck than any other factor. Paintiles ( $2.99 ): Make matches with other tiles to clear them, and in order to do so, you will need to paint them.

What do you think of this weeks' selection? Feel free to suggest your own findings for good free apps in the comments!