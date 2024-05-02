Which is the best iPhone in 2024? We compare Apple's new iPhone 15 series with the existing iPhone lineup and also take a look into the future. Which is the right iPhone for you? We help you choose between the iPhone 15 (Plus), iPhone 15 Pro (Max), iPhone 14 and more,

The iPhone 15 series is Apple's latest iPhone generation. Unveiled on September 12, 2023, the new lineup continues the 2022 series and consists of the following smartphones: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As usual, Apple also keeps some older models in the iPhone catalog. In the coming months, you can still buy the following predecessor models directly from Apple: the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE 3 from 2022. The mini model is thus finally discontinued.

Here we present you the different iPhone models in detail. Use the links in the table of contents to find the respective device you are interested in.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: from $999 to $1,599

Pro model 2023 Pro Max model 2023 Product Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max MSRP from $999 from $1,199 Image Reviews Read the iPhone 15 Pro review Read the iPhone 15 Pro Max review Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Nature Titanium Display Super Retina XDR display

6.1" all-screen OLED display

2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island Super Retina XDR Display

6.7-inch all-screen OLED display

2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island SoC Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | F1.78 aperture | 2.44 µm pixels | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.2 aperture | 1.4µm | 13 mm focal length | Macro Telephoto lens 12 MP | F2.8 | 77 mm focal length | 3x optical zoom | sensor-shift OIS 12 MP | F2.8 | 120 mm focal length | 5x optical zoom | sensor-shift OIS Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus Battery life Video playback: 23 hours

Video (streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 75 hours Video playback: 29 hours

Video (streaming): 25 hours

Audio playback: 95 hours Fast charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, titanium frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite Dimensions and weight 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm | 187 g 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm | 221 g Offers

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the first Apple smartphones with a new material selection. The company replaces the stainless-steel frame of the old Pro models with a titanium chassis here.

Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the latest flagships have become 19 g lighter as a result. Another change to the case: Apple has replaced the DND slider with an action button that you can assign with numerous features, from flashlight to voice memo.

The titanium case of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Max) looks really classy in the four different colors. / © Apple

Under the luxurious hood, the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) houses the new Apple A17 Pro. The new SoC is the first in the industry to be manufactured in the 3 nm process and is supposed to make a huge leap forward in performance—among other things.

Apple's gaming announcements show that these are probably not empty promises. In 2023 and 2024, real AAA titles like Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Death Stranding, and Resident Evil Village are supposed to make it to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in console quality—without cloud gaming, but locally.

The main camera again has 48 megapixels, but this time with slightly larger sensors. The ultra-wide-angle camera gets an improved macro mode, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new telephoto camera. Unlike the well-known 3x telephoto in the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) and iPhone 15 Pro, there is now a 5x zoom.

Here is an overview of the most important key data of the new iPhone 15 Pro models. / © Apple

In video mode, both iPhones now offer ProRes with 4K60—and can also record directly to external storage media via the new USB-C port (yay!). LOG video and the ACES color system are also supported. And yes, fittingly for the Apple Vision Pro, the new iPhones also can record stereoscopic 3D video using the ultra-wide and main cameras.

Another bummer: the bigger Pro iPhone is more expensive than its predecessors at launch. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: from $799 to $1,199

Base model 2023 Plus model 2023 Product Apple iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 15 Plus MSRP from $799 from $899 Image Reviews Read the iPhone 15 review Read the iPhone 15 Plus review Colors Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black Display Super Retina XDR display

6.1" all-screen OLED display

2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island Super Retina XDR Display

6.7" All-Screen OLED Display

2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Memory 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length Telephoto lens not available Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus Battery life Video playback: 20 hours Video

(streaming): 16 hours

Audio playback: 80 hours Video playback: 26 hours Video

(streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 100 hours Fast charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, satellite Dimensions and weight 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm | 171 g 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm | 201 g Offers

What Apple started in 2022 continued in 2023: The standard iPhones lag a generation behind in terms of SoCs. Accordingly, the iPhone 15 (Plus) is equipped with the Apple A16 SoC from the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

The SoC manufactured in the 4 nm process is still absolutely competitive in 2024 in any case. However, it is not yet clear which of the AAA titles announced by Apple will also run on the standard iPhone 15 models.

While the iPhone 15 doesn't get a titanium chassis, it does get a new matte material on the back. / © Apple

Dynamic Island has also made the jump from the Pro models to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, this does not apply to all display features: ProMotion with a 120 Hz refresh rate is still reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro.

The camera has also been upgraded from the Pro drawer. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now also offer 48 MP in the main camera and thus a lossless 2x zoom to 12-megapixel image resolution. This is a really welcome upgrade, as the standard iPhones were comparatively weak in their price range, especially when it came to zoom.

The iPhone 15 (Plus) has inherited quite a few features from last year's Pro models. / © Apple.

When it comes to pricing: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have the same MSRP as their predecessors at their market launch. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: from $999 to $1,199

Base model 2022 Plus model 2022 Product Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Plus MSRP from $699 (originally $799) from $799 (orig. $899) Image Reviews Read the iPhone 14 review Read the iPhone 14 Plus review Colors Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Polaris, Product(Red) Display Super Retina XDR Display

6.1" all-screen OLED display

2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate Super Retina XDR Display

6.7" All-Screen OLED Display

2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate SoC Apple A15 (5 nm) Storage 128, 256 and 512 GB microSD ❌ Main camera 12 MP, F1.5 aperture | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP, F2.4 aperture Telephoto lens not available Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus Battery life Video playback: 20 hours

Video (streaming): 16 hours

Audio playback: 80 hours Video playback: 26 hours

Video (streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 100 hours Fast charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm | 172 g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 mm | 203 g Offers

Due to the low interest in the mini variant, Apple opted for a new strategy for the standard iPhone 14 series models in 2022: Cupertino replaced the 5.4-inch mini variant with a Plus variant, with the same 6.7-inch diagonal as the Pro Max model.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with the same Apple A15 Bionic as last year's Pro series. However, Apple says the five-core GPU is eight times faster than the previous generation. Both models are of course compatible with 5G.

The iPhone 14 Plus could convince in the nextpit test. / © nextpit

Apart from the difference in display size between the Vanilla and the Plus models, the specs are essentially identical: Both displays have a refresh rate of 60 Hz, can reach a maximum brightness (peak) of 1,200 nits, and retain the classic notch that has become an Apple trademark.

Want additional information? Read the iPhone 14 review

As for the camera module, buyers of the non-Pro models will have to do without the telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, come with the new Action Mode and an improved camera setup.

Here we see a dual camera module, led by a new 12 MP main lens. The sensor is larger compared to the previous generation, with a pixel size of 1.9 µm. The ultra-wide-angle camera also has a 12 MP sensor, about which Apple has not given any further details so far.

Not in the mood for long reviews? Then first take a look at our comparison between the iPhone 14 (Plus) and the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3 (2022): from 729 to 1,129 euro

Base model 2021 Current SE model Product Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) MSRP from $599 (originally $799) from $429 Image Reviews Read the iPhone 13 review Read the iPhone SE 2022 review Colors Green, Rosé, Blue, Midnight, Polaris, Product(Red) Polar star, Midnight, Product(Red) Display Super Retina XDR Display

6.1" All-Screen OLED Display

2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate Retina HD Display

4.7-inch widescreen IPS LCD

1334 x 750 pixels at 326 ppi

60 Hz refresh rate SoC Apple A15 (5 nm) Storage 128, 256, and 512 GB 64, 128, and 256 GB microSD ❌ Main camera 12 MP, F1.6 aperture | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, F1.8 aperture | 24 mm focal length | OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP, F2.4 aperture not available Telephoto lens not available Selfie 12 MP | F2.2 aperture 7 MP | F2.2 aperture Battery life Video playback: 19 hours

Video (streaming): 15 hours

Audio playback: 75 hours Video playback: 15 hours

Video (streaming): 10 hours

Audio playback: 50 hours Fast charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) 20 W (cable)

7.5W (Qi)

Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame IP67, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm | 174 g 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm | 144 g Offers

Finally, we come to the entry-level iPhones in Apple's portfolio. The company has officially retired the iPhone 13 mini, but the iPhone SE 3 from 2022 remains in the portfolio instead, which has a few similarities, but also many differences to the iPhone 13.

First, the similarities: The Apple A15, which is manufactured in the 5-nm process, takes care of the drive here as well as there. But that's almost it for the similarities.

The iPhone SE 3 from 2022 is the last smartphone with a home button on the front. Accordingly, the display of 4.7 inches is significantly smaller than in the iPhone 13 (6.1 inches). The resolution and pixel density of larger panels are also much better—and unlike all other current iPhones with their OLED displays, the iPhone SE still relies on an IPS LCD panel.

The iPhone 13 mini (left) is retired, Apple keeps the iPhone SE 2022 (right) in its portfolio. / © nextpit

You can read more details in the review of the iPhone 13 and the review of the iPhone SE (2022).

With Ceramic Shield glass over the display and IP68, the iPhone 13 is also a bit more resistant than the iPhone SE 2022, which is only protected according to IP67.

Wireless charging and MagSafe are not found on the smallest iPhone, nor is UWB, which is enormously practical for AirTags (see review). The camera features a dual camera and a single camera, whereas the iPhone 13 also has the edge in the main camera with Sensor-Shift OIS.

Other alternatives: iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: from $999 to $1,599

Pro model 2022 Pro Max model 2022 Product Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max MSRP from $999 from $1,099 Image Reviews to the test of the iPhone 14 Pro to the review of the iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors Dark purple, gold, silver, space black Display Super Retina XDR display

6.1" all-screen OLED display

2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island Super Retina XDR Display

6.7-inch all-screen OLED display

2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island SoC Apple A16 (4 nm) Storage 128, 256, 512, and 1024 GB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length Telephoto lens not available Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus Battery life Video playback: 23 hours

Video (streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 75 hours Video playback: 29 hours

Video (streaming): 25 hours

Audio playback: 95 hours Fast charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Dimensions and weight 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm | 206 g 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm | 240 g Offers

Apple removed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the official portfolio with the introduction of the iPhone 15 series.

However, that does not mean that the smartphones are not still available from third-party providers—and still represent a really powerful option in 2024. Therefore, we do not want to withhold the two models from you here.

As in 2021, the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models only differ in screen size and battery capacity. Nevertheless, there are many differences compared to the basic models of the iPhone 14 series. For example, only the Pro models feature Apple's A16 SoC, which also made it into the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in 2023.

The iPhone 14 Pro convinced us with 4.5 out of 5 stars in the test. / © nextpit

The iPhone 14 Pro models were the first new iPhones to feature the pill-shaped notch called Dynamic Island, which Apple uses to house the 12-MP TrueDepth front camera and Face ID sensors. Apple says this solution takes up 30 percent less screen space than the classic notch.

As for the software, the Dynamic Island displays on-screen animations for notifications, alerts, and other contextual information. Both models now also exclusively offer an Always-on Display screen.

On the 14 Pro series, the notch on the screen has been changed—and is now called Dynamic Island. / © Apple

There was a quality leap in the camera module compared to the previous year's models. There is a brand-new sensor on the back of the Pro models. The main camera now offers 48 MP instead of 12 MP and comes with a quad-pixel system that enables 4-in-1 pixel binning. There is also a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens that enables macro shots and a 12 MP telephoto lens on board.

On the video side, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max can shoot in ProRes and benefit from a new Action mode that stabilizes video and compensates for camera movement. ProRAW support and a LiDAR sensor are also only available in the Pro models.

The next generation: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 15 was only a few days old and there were already rumors about its successor, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. And we might also see an iPhone Ultra in the next generation.

We might also see the first iPhone with a quad-camera in 2024—and a return to the vertical camera design at Apple. The Ultra model would then probably have a periscope camera with super zoom—and would have two telephoto cameras, similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. A real Ultra.

Will Apple return to the old camera design for the iPhone 16—like here for the iPhone 12? In any case, four cameras would fit into the array. / © nextpit

There could also be a revolution in the display in 2024. For the first time in many years, Apple could deviate from its standard sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches and enlarge the screens on the Pro iPhones while simultaneously making the display edges smaller.

There are also increasing reports that the iPhone 16 will come with an MLA display, i.e. a microlens array above the panel. And who knows: Maybe the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will finally get ProMotion displays with 120 Hz.

iOS 17: finally officially available!

On June 5, Apple announced the new iOS 17 version. However, this update package is only intended for developers: i.e. only people with a developer account can try out this version. However, we expect the new iOS 17 to be released as a public beta test in July, for the promised stable version in the fall.

Some of the most interesting features of iOS 17 include improved accessibility, privacy updates to "Find My," and revisions to apps like FaceTime, Messages, and Phone. Apple has also introduced a new feature for sharing contacts via AirDrop called "NameDrop," a smart display mode for the iPhone's lock screen, and other improvements. To learn about all the highlights of the new iOS 17, I invite you to take a look at our iOS 17 guide.

An overview of what's new in Apple's iOS 17. / © Apple

After the initial launch of the iOS 17 system, further updates fixed bugs and added features such as spatial video recording and better telephoto focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro models, official support for Qi2 charging on older generation iPhones, application side-loading and third-party app stores in the EU, and more.

iOS 18: Not coming until spring 2024

Even though iOS 18 will "already" be released in spring 2024 at Apple's developer conference WWDC, the rumor mill is still keeping a very low profile regarding new features. So far, we can only assume that the first beta version of the next iOS update will be available at WWDC. And allegedly, there could be a gigantic Siri update here—Siri 2.0, as ComputerWorld headlines.

Earlier iPhone models

Which iPhone generation introduced Touch ID? Or "Dynamic Island?" When did Apple do away with the headphone jack? And when did Antennagate happen? Join us on a journey through the iPhone's past in the following iPhone history overview:

