Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these apps without paying a cent

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Speedometer GPS Pro ( $0.99 ): This app can track your speed, distance, time, location, and can also obtain details such as start time, time elapsed, average speed, maximum speed, and altitude, among other statistics.

AuditBricks makes site auditing and snagging so simple. Site audit process will help you to find issues, inspections, defects, snags, punch lists, to-do list, condition assessments for your site works. You can manage all your work into different projects.
CarBux ( $4.99 ): CarBux is a car lease and car loan payment calculator that provides "Buy" or "Do not buy" recommendation on new or used cars. CarBux is the only car payment calculator app that provides a "lemon check" list to verify the mechanical functionality, electrical and electronics systems, maintenance records, and appearance of a car before you buy or lease.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Burning Fortress 2 ( $1.00 ): Attack enemies and fortresses. Nuff said!

DungeonMon! ( $0.99 ): Ready to release your bloodlust? You can do so by training your monster and with 90 different monsters to choose from, you will be spoiled for choice! Get rid of all zombies with your monsters!

Sudoku Pro ( $2.99 ): Life is incomplete if there is no Sudoku puzzle game to tease your brain with. This pro version of the app contains more than 9,000 unique puzzles, and new ones are added every day. Choose from easy, medium, and hard difficulty levels.

Point ( $1.99 ): Point is a minimal-abstract-relaxing puzzle with the goal of predicting the location of enemies using arrows.

Evo Creo ( $0.99 ): Does the world need another pocket monster game? I guess so, so you might as well make the most of it with this variant on the genre and see how it stacks up against the original...

Soul Warrior Premium ( $1.99 ): In Soul Warrior, you play two characters, Shan and Hina. If you like to play a strong female character, you will love Hina, a cute but strong girl on a crusade to defeat evil in this dark world. It's a fascinating kids adventure game with awesome graphics and music that will charm every gamer of all ages. There is no need for mobile Internet connectivity as this is an offline game.

Missile Dude RPG ( $1.99 ): This missile simulator will not offer world peace, but you use holy missiles to get rid of all demons in the vicinity, including bosses. Missiles can be upgraded to ensure your units have a higher rate of surviving.

Hero's 2nd Memory ( $0.99 ): One day when humans and monsters were living together, war broke out between man and monster as the devil wanted to dominate mankind. A hero then rises to save humanity from monsters and their growing strength.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Unit Converter Pro HD ( $0.99 ): The most powerful unit converter in the market. Helps you make easy conversion between more than 700+ various units of measure in 30 categories.

PropFun Pro ( $0.99 ): The most funny app in the world! Show the world your magic via amazing looking collages you have never seen in any other apps!

Pushfit Pro ( $1.99 ): PushFit Pro is a simplistic push-up counter and tracker. PushFit Pro allows you to workout at home, at the gym, or anywhere! Start your workout by placing your device on the ground under your chest.

Lock Notes Pro ( $4.99 ): Keep your most valuable, private, and secret notes away from prying eyes. Keep them all totally secret and safe. Store passwords, secrets, contacts or just keep your diary private.

These mobile games are free for iOS

DEEMO ( $0.99 ): The world acclaimed, mobile rhythm game that's touched over 10 million players. Created by the team that brought you Cytus, the original Rayark team has created a whole new texture to the piano rhythm game.

Ragdolls Sandbox ( $2.99 ): Ragdolls Sandbox is physics simulation sandbox, where you as the player have a wonderful amount of creativity you can indulge in to figure out how various mini-games work.

i Live ( $1.99 ): Give a soul your device with i Live. Grow your virtual baby as in real life and live a unique and exciting experience. i Live is the most innovative and realistic life simulator ever created. Over 5000 frames for animation, dynamic lighting, and shadows, and it plays in real time!

Battle for Westnoth ( $3.99 ): The Battle for Wesnoth is a turn-based tactical strategy game with a high fantasy theme. Build up a great army, gradually turning raw recruits into hardened veterans. In later games, recall your toughest warriors and form a deadly host whom none can stand against!

Bike Life! ( $0.99 ): Ride your bike with style across traffic and pedestrians! Can you keep your wheelie going while stylishly avoiding cars and pedestrians in the street?

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found what you are looking for. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!