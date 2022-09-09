Motorola launches Edge 30 Ultra with a monster 200MP camera

As expected, Motorola launched a global version of its 200MP camera phone that debuted first in China. Motorola's new Edge 30 Ultra is the same as the Moto X30 Pro in every bit. Alongside the flagship shooter are two Edge variants with step down processors and cameras—and all are heading to several markets, with no mention of the US.

TL;DR

Motorola launches Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera for international markets.

The Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo are cheaper but downgraded models.

200MP Moto shooter

Motorola is again beating its rivals to the punch. After announcing the world's first 200MP-equipped smartphone, they are finally releasing it ahead of the Xiaomi 12T Pro's unveiling. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra boasts a triple camera system. Its huge 200MP primary sensor is an ISOCELL HP1 made by Samsung. Additionally, it is paired with an OIS while the remaining snappers are 50MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto. Even the front-facing camera is fairly big at 60MP.

Crucially, Motorola uses pixel binning technology that combines 16 pixels into 1 before producing final images at 12MP. There is also an option for users to fully utilize all pixels at 200MP resolution. The Edge 30 Ultra is capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps or 4K for up to 60fps.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features curved OLED display / © Motorola

At the front is a 6.67-inch full HD OLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device sports an IP57 water resistance rating and on-screen fingerprint scanner. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G chipset is found under the hood, which is coupled by 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

Battery-wise, 125W Turbo charging is supported as well as 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Motorola says charging 4610mAh battery for 7 minutes will result in a full day of usage.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Neo

Motorola's other 5G smartphones introduced today are the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo. The former comes with a Snapdragon 888+ processor and 50MP triple camera system capable of shooting 8K video.

Although the selfie camera is downgraded to 32MP, Motorola kept the on-screen scanner within the 6.5-inch 144Hz OLED screen. Gorilla Glass 5 protection is still found along the IP52 water proofing. Lastly, battery capacity is slightly reduced to 4400mAh.

Motorola's Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo / © Motorola

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is the cheapest entry from the Android 12 trio. Surprisingly, it packs decent specs such as a 6.28-inch OLED panel, 64MP dual camera, Snapdragon 695 chip, and 8 GB/128 GB configuration. Its juice is now rated at 4020 mAh with 68W fast charging and miniscule 5W wireless charging.

Pricing and availability of Motorola Edge 30 series

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra retails for €900 on 12/256 GB setup while the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo are priced for €600 and €370, respectively.

The two Edge 30 models are now available to order in Europe and Latin America. On the other hand, the Neo will go on sale later including in Asia and Middle East too. Motorola didn't mention if these devices will be released in the US.