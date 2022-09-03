Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

This Saturday, we have picked out five apps that every Android or iOS user should try out! Unlike our list of free apps, we have tried the apps out for ourselves and will inform you if there are any in-app purchases or other additional costs. So sit back and download the app that you find exciting directly!

Every week we try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to the editor's recommendations, we also add the apps discovered by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the five free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check the Top 5 apps of last week.

Expiry Date Reminder (Android)

If you are like me and have trouble or difficulty in remembering important expiration dates, then perhaps the aptly-named Expiry Date Reminder makes perfect sense. Personally, I turn off auto-renew for all of my subscriptions, preferring instead to manually renewing them for that added layer of security. The problem with this model is, it is a nigh impossible task to remember the number of expiration dates in one's life - from important household items to medicines, coupons, special offers (the Steam sale!), and others.

While this app handily comes with a range of pre-defined categories, it also has the added flexibility of letting you tack on new and custom categories based on your requirement. It does not matter which side of the Atlantic you live on, the MM-DD-YYYY and DD-MM-YYYY formats are both supported to suit your preference. Best of all is, this is a totally offline app, so do not worry about anyone sneakily collecting data about you!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Never live with expired medicine or food again with this nifty app. / © NextPit

Download Expiry Date Reminder from the Google Play Store.

Jumping Phone (Android)

There is a very good reason why most of us purchase a protective case for our smartphones - to protect it from scratches or broken displays when it makes an accidental fall. The thing is, there is no way we can ever prepare ourselves against such accidents for the simple fact that they are called...accidents. If your smartphone is going to fall anyway, why not add a dash of fun to it with the Jumping Phone app?

This is one funny app that makes your phone laugh or scream when the device gets thrown or when it falls. Granted, you are not going to go around throwing your handset just because you want to hear it laugh or scream, but in the event where either action happens, at least you are alerted to it.

You can select many different sounds, from the laugh to the panic scream, or choose any sound that you have recorded using this app. While the default app comes with just half a dozen sounds to begin with, you can begin customizing it based on the degree of your clumsiness.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Laugh or shriek? It is your choice. / © NextPit

Download Jumping Phone from the Google Play Store.

Pivot (Android)

Don't you think that it is extremely fair that everyone in this world, regardless of who you are or how much money you have in the bank, is still subjected to time? Each person gets exactly 24 hours per day, no more, no less. This makes time your most important resource and begs the question: Are you spending it well? Pivot is an app that hopes to help you unlock extra productivity as you choose to purposefully spend your time more thoughtfully. It is also ideal for keeping track of your hobbies and other casual activities.

Time tracking is made effortless with this app, where you can set up your activities in this app and select them to keep track. Starting a timer will stop the previous one, so you do not have to worry about having them overlap one another or upsetting the collected data. In the event that you actually forgot to track a particular activity, fret not - all it takes is some editing and your entries will be updated.

Specially designed to work with all kinds of tracking styles, this simple yet powerful reporting method provides insights into how I spent my time. I can even view my results right from the moment I begin tracking them, and they can be further customized using filters and groups in order to obtain more information from such data. Go-getters will like the idea of being able to set one-off or repeating goals! Don't wait for the new year to begin a new you, start today and let this app help.

Price: Free / Advertising : None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Pivot your life to a better you. / © NextPit

Download Pivot from the Google Play Store.

Three Spoon (Android)

I tend to do my grocery shopping on a weekly basis, and so I do perform a rather thorough inventory sweep of my refrigerator and food cupboard before filling up the weekly shopping list. However, there are times when I forgot what I already have in the deepest recesses of my refrigerator and purchase another similar item - chocolates being the main culprit here, only to force myself to consume near expired candy so that room can be made for the new purchase.

Unconsumed food is something that I am guilty of, and Three Spoon will (hopefully) prevent me from releasing more greenhouse gases than I should due to unconsumed food.

Three Spoon helps me record and track my food items and their expiry dates. Each time I consume something, I will then press the toggle button, and the product will move into my shopping cart. It is so convenient, it more or less doubles up as my shopping list as well! At the very least the next time I go grocery shopping, I will know what are the exact items that I need to purchase without falling into the unwanted trap of over-purchasing. There is also a field to key in the price so that you can have a pulse on how inflation will hit your monthly budget.

Price: Free / Advertising : None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

Minimize your greenhouse gas emission with Three Spoon today. / © NextPit

Download Three Spoon from the Google Play Store.

Skyturns (iOS & Android)

Skyturns multiplayer is a runner game with a touch of parkour that is set in an open world. Those who have a fear of heights might want to brace themselves as the entire game is set in the sky! There is only one particular goal for this game - to find the flag as fast as possible! Do take note that this game is not new at all, but the latest version has one added element that magnifies the fun factor by multiple times - you get multiplayer capability now!

With this latest update of Skyturns, you can now interact and compete with other players real time in the game. This is a skill-based running game that has since clocked up over a million downloads ever since it was released in 2014. Time has certainly caught up with it, but it is still fun to play with the addition of multiplayer.

In addition, the introduction of the ability to build custom parkour tracks to play on increases the replayability of Skyturns manifold, where you can choose to design some of the most dastardly courses ever!